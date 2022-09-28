90 Day: The Single Life viewers troll Natalie for moving too quickly

Natalie’s pushy dating antics bothered 90 Day: The Single Life viewers. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day: The Single Life viewers have been watching franchise alum Natalie Mordovtseva aggressively pursue her love interest Josh and try to get him to be in a relationship with her after only a few dates.

37-year-old Natalie said her goal is to have a child and be in a committed relationship.

Natalie has two ex-husbands and is still married to her estranged third husband, Mike Youngquist.

The Single Life audience watched Natalie get mad at Josh on several occasions for not agreeing to be her significant other. Even so, Natalie had sex with Josh and was upset when he left after they were intimate.

Natalie has gotten a nasty attitude with Josh and questioned his friends about his authenticity as well.

90 Day onlookers to Natalie’s uncomfortable and pushy standpoint have been reacting to her trying to move quickly, and she is getting trolled on social media for it.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers bash Natalie Mordovtseva for pursuing Josh too hard

A popular 90 Day fan account made a meme on Instagram that featured a still image of Natalie from the episode saying, “he will be not right man for me.”

Above that, the meme introduced, “When you went on one date and he STILL hasn’t proposed.”

In the caption, the fan page added, “She’s pushing 40 and has been married 3 times, so when she swans around like a 19 virgin who has no idea about men and just wants to have children, it’s really irritating.”

A popular notion in the comments read, “At what point in your life do you see that you’ve been divorced 3 times and say, ‘hey…it might be me.'”

Another viewer slammed, “Imagine her as a mother 😬.”

There were savage reactions to Natalie Mordovtseva on another social platform

The reactions to Natalie’s pushy dating antics on Twitter were also savage.

One critic jabbed, “For someone who brings nothing, nada to the table, Natalie has got a lot of expectations.”

Another made the point, “Natalie done jumped in the sheets with Josh and now she’s feeling played. Nah, sis you played yourself.”

Yet another 90 Day viewer said, “Natalie is a child .. exhausting. Passive aggressive, insecure, and he likes him but doesn’t like anything about him and what he does. Why is she always forcing things?”

What do you think of Natalie’s behavior while trying to date Josh?

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.