90 Day: The Single Life viewers think Josh used Natalie for publicity: ‘He likes the TV time’

It’s officially over for Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein, and 90 Day: The Single Life viewers are rehashing their relationship.

This week, we watched Natalie end her relationship with Josh in an uncomfortable-to-watch scene.

Natalie met Josh for lunch, but her greeting was anything but cordial as she dodged his attempt to give her a hug.

Natalie was very cold to Josh and called him “weak” before telling him she didn’t want to waste her time on a guy who “doesn’t fight for me, who doesn’t care about me.”

TLC shared a clip of the exchange on its Instagram feed with a caption asking viewers, “Is this the most awkward hug in #90DayFiance history?”

After watching the episode and rewatching the scene on Instagram, 90 Day: The Single Life viewers pondered why Josh would ever entertain dating someone like Natalie, given her explosive nature and unexpected mood swings.

Among the Instagram commenters were many who felt Josh only dated Natalie for the exposure he’d get from appearing on a popular TLC reality TV show.

Josh used Natalie for TV time, say 90 Day: The Single Life fans

“The only reason ANYONE would put up with her is to be on television,” @lilah_beee deduced.

Another Instagram user couldn’t understand “Why any man would want to deal with that type of crazy.”

90 Day fans weigh in. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“I’m sure that guy can do considerably better but maybe he likes the TV time,” they added, contemplating why Josh would have put up with Natalie’s shenanigans for two entire years.

Another 90 Day: The Single Life viewer surmised that Josh used his televised relationship with Natalie to garner publicity.

Their comment read, “I mean no amount of publicity for your business is worth putting up with this lady.”

Natalie’s critics think she needs ‘professional help’

Others took their comments a step further, mulling over Natalie’s mental state, which they felt could have played a role in her and Josh’s breakup.

One of Natalie’s critics commented that she needs professional help and wondered why TLC keeps “masquerading her around.”

A former psychological hospital employee claimed that eyes like Natalie’s indicate that she’s “potentially very dangerous to her self and possibly others.”

More 90 Day fans share their thoughts. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“She would be perfect for a serial killer role. Already got the natural look,” commented another 90 Day Fiance fan.

Natalie propositions her ex, Mike Youngquist, later this season

Although Natalie and Josh’s relationship has ended, we know Natalie’s storyline isn’t over yet this season on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Since Josh had no interest in having children with her, but she desired children of her own, Natalie turned to a former flame in the hopes of becoming a mother.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a preview from this season showed us Natalie asking her ex-husband, Mike Youngquist, to have a child with her.

Natalie meets up with Mike in person later this season and asks him, “Would you consider ever coming back and have a child together?”

The preview clip didn’t show us Mike’s response, but if we know anything about Big Mike, it’s that he’s not going to fall for any of Natalie’s tricks, especially now that they’re no longer together.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.