90 Day: The Single Life viewers side with Debbie, call Chantel ‘trashy’ for advertising she was panty-free

Debbie Aguero didn’t mince words during her exchange with Chantel Everett during Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell All.

The Tell All always brings the most drama, and as we watched this week, the Season 4 cast spilled all the piping hot tea on stage in front of host Shaun Robison and their castmates.

One topic of contention that came up was Chantel’s decision to advertise that she wasn’t wearing panties during a night out in Greece with her friends.

Amid her quest for love, Chantel wasn’t shy about letting everyone around her know — as well as 90 Day: The Single Life viewers — that she opted not to wear any underwear.

But, several of Chantel’s castmates felt that her decision was out of line and sent the wrong message.

Tim Malcolm spoke up, telling Chantel that she didn’t need to go pantiless to get attention from men and that her behavior would make it tough to find “high-class” men.

Is going panty-free a no-no? The cast sound off if Chantel is sending the wrong message—tonight at 8/7c on the Single Life tell-all. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/ii8B1VrnB8 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) March 18, 2024

John McManus chimed in, adding that most men are looking for family, commitment, loyalty, and maturity – not just a piece of meat.

Debbie Aguero takes aim at Chantel Everett

But it was Debbie’s comment about Chantel’s trip to Greece that resulted in the most heated reactions.

Debbie told Chantel she didn’t need to advertise that she was pantiless, accusing her of sending the wrong signals to potential suitors.

A clip of the exchange was shared on 90 Day Fiance’s X (formerly Twitter) account, where 90 Day: The Single Life viewers weighed in, and most of them sided with Debbie.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers call Chantel ‘classless’ and ‘thirsty’

@Frances76153644 added their two cents, noting that going pantiless is “no big deal,” but “Advertising it to a group of men you barely know is crass.”

“Advertising for the D always screams insecurity of self worth,” wrote another fan of the show.

Pic credit: @Frances76153644/@wulfette/@AudreyTrotterJ1/X

One X user called Chantel “desperate for love” but didn’t feel as though any men would be interested in her advertising that she wasn’t wearing panties.

“Does it mean that any man can slide in?” they asked, adding, “Trashy.”

@Fantasyguy23 felt Chantel’s behavior was for ratings.

“They’ll act as trashy as they can to stay on TV,” their comment continued.

Pic credit: @AudreyTrotterJ1/@Fantasyguy23/@HillarySand1/@Canadia17815/X

Others called Chantel “classless” and “thirsty” and begged TLC to remove her from the show.

Despite being roasted on stage, Chantel didn’t seem too bothered, defending her actions.

Also while on stage, Chantel revealed that she has stayed in contact with the Greek man, Giannis, whom she met while overseas.

Part 2 airs next Monday, so we’ll have to wait to find out whether Chantel and Giannis’ romantic connection can weather their long-distance fling.

Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All airs on Monday, March 25, at 8/7c on TLC.