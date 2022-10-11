90 Day: The Single Life viewers mock Natalie Mordovtseva for thinking it takes more than once to get pregnant

Natalie came under fire for thinking she can’t get pregnant after one night of unprotected sex. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

During the most recent episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie Mordovtseva thought she couldn’t become pregnant after a night of unprotected sex with her latest flame, Josh, and viewers had a field day mocking her comments.

This season on The Single Life, Natalie has been trying a long-distance relationship with Josh Weinstein, the CEO of a modeling agency.

Despite their last meeting ending on a sour note, the duo reconnected and gave their romance another shot. Once again, Natalie and Josh got intimate, as she dished to her friends, before spilling even more tea to TLC’s producers.

Natalie revealed to her friends that she and Josh had unprotected sex before then admitting it to the show’s producers. When a producer asked Natalie whether she thought she could be pregnant, the Ukrainian native answered, “From one night? No. Can I? I don’t think so. No.”

Following the episode, 90 Day: The Single Life viewers took to Twitter where they mocked Natalie for not quite understanding how pregnancy works.

“From one night?!” a viewer rhetorically asked, adding, “Natalie, it only takes a min girlfriend.”

Another viewer mocked Natalie, tweeting, “Natalie Thinks It Takes More Than 1 Night To Get Pregnant…..?!”

Continuing to mock Natalie’s statement, more 90 Day: The Single Life viewers took to Twitter.

Another couldn’t make sense of Natalie, 37, not understanding how getting pregnant works. “Natalie at her grown age doesn’t know that you can get pregnant on a one nighter???” they asked.

Do Natalie and Josh have what it takes to make their romance last?

Fresh on the heels of a split from Mike Youngquist, Natalie has been trying to make her long-distance relationship with Josh work, but it hasn’t been easy.

On top of their physical distance, the couple has hit a few snags along the way. Natalie complained that Josh left abruptly after their first night together and felt as though he wasn’t dedicating enough time to her, despite living across the country, running a modeling agency, and co-parenting his kids with his ex-wife.

Natalie has come under fire for her dating life, with a critic recently accusing her of “destroying” every relationship she enters into. 90 Day: The Single Life viewers will have to wait and see if Natalie and Josh can work through their issues and make their romance last.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.