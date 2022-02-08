90 Day: The Single Life viewers call Stephanie Matto ‘thirsty’ over her outfit choice for the Tell All

90 Day: The Single Life viewers felt Stephanie Matto’s outfit for the Tell All was a “thirsty” choice. Pic credit: Discovery+

Stephanie Matto’s wardrobe choice for the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All had viewers calling her “thirsty.”

Stephanie was joined by the rest of the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life for the two-part Season 2 Tell All.

Although Stephanie’s segment focused on her finally ending her celibacy, it was her appearance that caught viewers’ attention.

Stephanie Matto wears low-cut, revealing dress to 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All

For her appearance on the Tell All, Stephanie chose to wear a very low-cut dress with a deep V-neck that left little to the imagination.

Stephanie’s brown, spaghetti strap dress bared her arms, chest, and most of her breasts and looked as though a nip slip could occur at any moment.

A 90 Day Fiance fan site shared a screenshot of Stephanie from the Tell All with the words “Nice rack?” above the pic.

“This was a lot,” the pic was captioned. “And if this was a beach there would be no comment. But come the f**k ON.”

“Also – don’t kid yourself – this thirsty B wants the comments, that’s why she’s wearing this dress and that’s why she tries so hard to be outrageous.”

Other 90 Day: The Single Life viewers took to the comments section to give their two cents about Stephanie’s risque fashion choice.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers bash Stephanie Matto’s risque dress

“That dress is not showcasing them well at all! 😬,” commented one 90 Day: The Single Life fan.

Another voiced,” She’s a millionaire but can’t afford to have the dress altered just a tad bit? 😂”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance_etc/Instagram

Another 90 Day: The Single Life viewer felt that Stephanie should be focusing on drawing attention to herself in a more tasteful manner.

“I wish she’d realize that confidence is one thing, but more importantly, she can attract attention by dressing herself in flattering clothing and using her brains, rather than constantly trying to distract people with unflattering outfits 🤷🏼‍♀️,” the commenter wrote.

Stephanie’s racy attire isn’t the only thing that shocked viewers. The Connecticut native also disclosed that she once worked as a stripper.

During a lunch break at the Tell All, Stephanie asked her castmates about the weirdest jobs they’ve ever held. After the other cast members shared their stories, Stephanie then shared hers.

“I used to be a stripper, like I moved out to LA when I was 23, 24. Then I was like, ‘Okay, I have an apartment. How am I going to pay for it? I was like, I’ll just be a stripper.'”

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.