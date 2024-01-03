90 Day: The Single Life viewers call out Chantel’s friends for interfering in her love life: ‘Definitely not helping her’

Chantel Everett is dipping her toes back into the dating pool and making a big splash.

This season on 90 Day: The Single Life, Chantel is ready to find love again after divorcing her ex-husband, Pedro Jimeno.

Despite her mom, Karen, trying to warn her about dating more foreign men, Chantel traveled to Greece to find herself a Greek god because, as she put it, she was “single and ready to mingle.”

Chantel wasted no time looking for a new man, bringing three of her closest friends to celebrate her divorce and help her snag a new man.

Chantel’s friends encouraged her to get several phone numbers as they hit the streets of Greece for a night of fun.

The 90 Day Fiance star didn’t disappoint her friends, either. She got a few phone numbers, went on an impromptu motorcycle ride with a potential suitor, and even shared a kiss with an interested single gentleman.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers don’t think Chantel Everett’s friends are looking out for her best interests

Although Chantel’s friends were there for encouragement, some 90 Day: The Single Life viewers felt their presence wasn’t helping.

Some believed that Chantel’s entourage treated her like a call girl, and others felt they weren’t keeping her best interests at the forefront.

Over on X, formerly Twitter, Chantel’s friends’ naysayers took aim at the trio.

One such critic wrote, “I can’t believe Chantel’s friends are w***ing her out like that wow some friends!” along with a GIF of a woman exclaiming, “That’s disgusting.”

“It’s one thing to encourage your friend to date after divorce but these friends are pimpin Chantel out… Ewww,” read another comment from a 90 Day: The Single Life fan.

Another viewer expressed that Chantel’s friends “were definitely not helping her use good judgment.”

Accompanying a GIF of Shannon Sharpe shaking his head “no,” another 90 Day: The Single Life viewer wrote, “These definitely aren’t the ‘friends’ Chantel.”

One X user expressed that Chantel is “still in love with” her ex, Pedro.

Could that be the case?

Chantel’s search for love was ‘derailed’ when she became triggered during a joy ride

After Chantel’s exhilarating bike ride with a man she met in Greece, she admitted to her friends that it brought up memories of Pedro.

“No! This is happening to me again!” Chantel exclaimed. “That’s what Pedro did for me. Pedro took me on the four-wheelers on the island. … That’s how Pedro got me.”

Chantel ended up in tears at the end of her segment, feeling triggered by the motorcycle ride and reminiscing about her marriage to Pedro.

Chantel confessed that her efforts to find love were being “derailed” after being triggered.

“Time is precious, and I need to make sure I don’t spend too much time thinking about the past,” Chantel admitted. “I’m trying to put it all behind me and make sure I don’t make those mistakes again.”

Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.