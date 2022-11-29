90 Day: The Single Life viewers bash Natalie Mordovtseva for giving relationship advice

90 Day: The Single Life viewers don’t think Natalie is qualified to give relationship advice. Pic credit: TLC

Should Natalie Mordovtseva be giving her castmates relationship advice? If you ask 90 Day: The Single Life viewers, they don’t think she should.

This season on 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie continued to pursue a long-distance relationship with Josh Weinstein.

In addition, Veronica Rodriguez explored a relationship with Justin, a single dad who decided — after sleeping with her — that he wanted to move to Florida to be closer to his ex and his children, something called a “bad coincidence.”

During Part 1 of the Tell All, host Shaun Robinson grilled Justin for waiting until after he slept with Veronica to tell her about his plans to move out of state.

That’s when Natalie stepped in and offered her two cents.

“You just set her up for sex. What do you expect?” Natalie told Justin. “She’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m leaving my work, leaving my child, run after you, handsome, beautiful guy.’ I mean, what normal, mature woman would do it?”

90 Day: The Single Life viewers drag Natalie Mordovtseva for offering relationship advice

90 Day Fiance shared a clip of the scene on their official Instagram where The Single Life viewers took to the comments, many of them bashing Natalie for giving relationship advice.

“Natalie giving relationship advice […] the audacity,” wrote one of Natalie’s critics.

Another demanded that Natalie, who’s been married three times, keep her advice to herself.

“Look at Natalie with the advice. Lol,” read another comment from a 90 Day: The Single Life viewer.

One of Natalie’s critics commented that they’d rather take dating advice from Ben Rathbun or Big Ed Brown before her.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Did Natalie and Mike Youngquist reconcile their marriage?

Natalie got even more screen time during Part 1 of the reunion when she and Josh got into an argument about the status of their relationship.

Josh didn’t give host Shaun a direct answer when asked whether Natalie was his girlfriend, stirring up the rest of the cast on stage.

When Josh mentioned that Natalie needed to “figure some things out” before furthering their relationship, Natalie went off. She told Josh that she wouldn’t divorce her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, for him and told Josh she didn’t give a “f**k” what he thought of her.

Natalie caught a lot of flak from her 90 Day: The Single Life castmates for seemingly stringing Mike and Josh along while not deciding which man she wanted to be with.

Natalie visited Mike at his home in Sequim this season, telling him that she was still in love with him and wanted another chance to move in and work on their marriage. Neither Natalie nor Mike have revealed whether they’re trying to rectify their broken marriage. However, they’ve dated other people while still married, further confusing 90 Day Fiance fans.

Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All airs on Monday, December 5 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.