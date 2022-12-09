90 Day: The Single Life: Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester sign divorce papers on air during the Tell All

Tania and Syngin officially end their marriage on TV. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance exes Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester have delayed getting divorced, but they finally make it official during the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All.

Viewers watched this season as Tania searched for love after separating from her husband, Syngin.

The two couldn’t agree on what they wanted in their future together, namely children, and decided to go their separate ways.

Despite reentering the dating pool and showing interest in several potential lovers, Tania and Syngin still hadn’t taken the legal step to end their marriage.

Now, during Part 3 of The Single Life Tell All, Tania and Syngin officially end their union in front of the rest of the cast, as seen in the YouTube preview clip below.

Syngin joins Tania and the rest of the cast on stage when host Shaun Robinson asks Tania for updates on their divorce situation.

Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester sign divorce papers on air during 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All

“Updates are, I have a notary and the papers here with me!” Tania reveals. “I’m ready to sign the f**king divorce papers!”

Syngin puts his hand on his forehead and laughs as Debbie Johnson exclaims, “Yay!” and begins clapping.

The rest of the cast on stage is shocked by Tania’s admission but agree that it’s time to put an end to their marriage.

When Shaun asks Syngin whether he’s willing to sign the divorce papers, he doesn’t hesitate to go through with it.

Tania gets up from her sofa to join Syngin on his as the notary enters the stage and places the paperwork on a table in front of them. Both Tania and Syngin begin signing the papers as the preview comes to an end.

While Tania struggles to move on from Syngin, he’s happy in a new relationship

Tania has come under fire by 90 Day Fiance fans for not letting go of Syngin. During her trip to Aruba, Tania broke down and cried during a sound immersion retreat when she reminisced about her relationship with her ex.

Tania’s indecision regarding filing for divorce also caused issues in her dating life. When she began dating a local Aruban name Joel, she admitted that she hadn’t filed for divorce yet, because, in her mind, she was emotionally divorced from Syngin, and it didn’t sit well with him.

Although Tania seemingly had trouble letting go of Syngin, he, on the other hand, has already moved on and has a new girlfriend in his life.

Part 3 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All airs on Monday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.