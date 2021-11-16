90 Day: The Single Life: Stephanie Matto talks ex Erika Owens, says they’ll ‘likely never speak again’

90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto reveals whether she still talks to her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days ex Erika Owens. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 star Stephanie Matto opened up about whether she has kept in touch with her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days ex.

Stephane hosted an Instagram Q&A just days after the 90 Day: The Single Life premiere.

During the Q&A, one user asked her if she still talked to who they referred to as “skittles” and “the Australian girl.”

Stephanie then revealed that they haven’t spoken for over a year and don’t plan to reconnect anytime soon — possibly never again.

“Erika and I have not spoken since early 2020 and I am very much so sure we will likely never speak again,” she responded on her Instagram Story.

Stephanie implied she is the mature one in the situation and that Erika is the one who has been hostile towards her.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Although if she ever reached out and wanted to be friendly and put our past aside, I’d be open to it. I have zero animosity and Im sure she doesn’t even care anymore,” she continued.

Ending on a high note, she wrote, “We both seem to be doing well!”

Erika is currently dating Chris Siclari. The fact that Stephanie said they’re both “doing well” makes one wonder if she ended up finding a significant other while filming 90 Day: The Single Life.

Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie Matto on 90 Day: The Single Life

During the premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life, Stephanie gave viewers an update about how her life has been since she and Erika broke up.

She revealed that she has been celibate for two and a half years. As Monsters & Critics previously reported, she declared that her celibacy was “the best thing I did.”

She revealed she is ready to start dating again. She sat down for one date with a man but felt he was just friend-material. She also dished with her friends about a female hairstylist that she thought was cute and had some fun with.

While the cast members are meant to share intimate details about their dating lives some feel that Stephanie was far too open about her sex life.

For one, viewers felt that she didn’t need to share how she pleasures herself to baking videos.

Like it or not, it seems that Stephanie doesn’t plan on holding back when it comes to her dating life on 90 Day: The Single Life.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream Sundays on Discovery+.