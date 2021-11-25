90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto says ‘trauma’ contributed to her celibacy decision

Stephanie Matto talks about her celibacy. Pic credit: Discovery+

Stephanie Matto has been on her celibacy journey for quite some time and people are often intrigued about her decision. The 90 Day: The Single Life star has opened up about the topic several times on social media and she recently shared more details about her sex life — or lack thereof.

People often have a hard time separating Stephanie’s online presence from her real life. The popular YouTuber has a very sexualized online persona where she not only talks about sex but sells sexy videos and photos on websites such as OnlyFans and her own NSFW platform Unfiltrd.

The reality TV personality even got herself in a bit of trouble during her first appearance on the hit TLC show, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

After meeting her then-girlfriend Erika Owens online, Stephanie flew to Australia to meet her in person but things took a turn for the worst when Erika realized that Stephanie was the total opposite of the sexy confident woman she met online.

Stephanie Matto says trauma contributed to her celibacy decision

90 Day: The Single Life is now streaming on Discovery+ and Stephanie will explore her celibacy journey more on the show. However, she recently shared more details on social media after getting questions from her Instagram followers about what spurred her to take the celibacy route.

According to Stephanie, several factors led her to make that decision and she listed past trauma as one of them.

“There were seriously so many reasons why I chose celibacy and avoided attachment from people,” wrote Stephanie in her Instagram Story. “Obviously being on Lupron and other meds contributed. Sprinkle on some trauma and you have the recipe.”

Pic credit:Stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie Matto says she was afraid to get hurt

People are often surprised to find out that the 90 Day: The Single Life star made the choice to stay celibate due to her sexy social media posts. However, Stephanie has her reasons.

She continued to explain her decision in the story that was posted to Instagram and admitted that the fear of getting hurt also played a role in her decision.

“I think a big part was also when I cared for people in the past I cared so deeply and was hurt so deeply that I became avoidant, detached, and afraid of anything that would put me into another position where I could get hurt like that again,” wrote Stephanie.

While she’s opened up about her celibacy before, Stephanie hasn’t revealed if she’s still celibate or if things have changed since she joined the dating show, so I guess we’ll have to keep watching to find out.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+