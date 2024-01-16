90 Day: The Single Life star Natalie Mordovtseva asks Mike Youngquist to have a child with her

Natalie Mordovtseva is desperate to start a family, even if it’s with her ex.

The 90 Day Fiance star is no longer with Mike Youngquist, but she’s still willing to explore having a child with him.

This season on 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie’s up-and-down romance with Josh Weinstein continues to play out, but while they sort through some relationship woes, she is considering other options.

An extended preview clip from Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life shows Natalie having a conversation with her mom, Nelia.

Nelia expresses that she doesn’t understand why Natalie would continue to pursue a relationship with Josh if he has no interest in getting married or having kids with her.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During a solo confessional, Natalie admits that she wants a baby from “someone she loves.”

90 Day: The Single Life spoiler: Natalie Mordovtseva wants to know if Mike Youngquist would ‘consider’ having a child with her

In the next scene, Natalie is seen talking to Mike and asks him, “Would you consider ever coming back and have a child together?”

Mike doesn’t respond in the clip, but he turns to Natalie with a look of disbelief on his face.

Off-camera, we know that the likelihood of Natalie and Mike having a baby together is slim to none.

Mike and Natalie are likely never, ever getting back together

For starters, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mike filed for divorce from Natalie in December 2023.

After months of 90 Day Fiance fans wondering whether they’d rekindle their estranged marriage, Mike made the final move to dissolve his and Natalie’s union in Clallam County, Washington, where they tied the knot.

These days, it’s unclear whether Natalie and Josh are still working on their relationship. But Mike has clearly moved on.

Judging by his Instagram posts as of late, Mike is in a relationship with a new mystery brunette.

Mike and his latest ladylove hard-launched their romance in June 2023 when he posted a photo of them on Instagram.

In the pic, Mike blurred out his girlfriend’s identity, but since then has shown her face, although he has yet to share her name.

His new romance comes on the heels of a failed relationship with another reality television star, Marcia “Brazil” Alves, who competed with a bevy of other women to become Bret Michael’s girlfriend on VH1’s Rock of Love.

Natalie hasn’t spoken about her love life in recent months

Natalie hasn’t made any mention of any significant others in her life lately on social media, including Josh.

Instead, the Ukrainian native has kept her focus on her professional life, plugging her modeling and acting careers on Instagram.

Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.