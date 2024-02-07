90 Day: The Single Life star Josh Weinstein shares heartbreaking news his son is ‘fighting for his life’

90 Day Fiance star Josh Weinstein is beside himself with anguish after his son was involved in a serious car crash.

Josh broke the news on social media, letting his fans and followers know that his teenage son, Jett, 17, was fighting an uphill battle to save his life.

Josh uploaded several photos of Jett and himself through the years on Instagram, along with a caption explaining what happened.

“Many of you that know me best. Know that I love my kids more than myself,” Josh’s caption began.

“My son was in a car accident and was airlifted out. He lost the battle with his right leg and is fighting for his life. I’m completely shattered,” the Preview Models CEO/founder continued.

Josh asked for prayers that Jett pulls through “with no more complications,” adding that he loves his only son “more than life itself.”

“Love you all,” Josh concluded in the caption.

Josh Weinstein’s 17-year-old son Jett was airlifted to the hospital following a fatal crash

Jett’s mom, who is Josh’s ex-wife, Candice Mishler, shared some updates about their son in her Instagram Stories.

Candice told her fans and followers that they were told it would be a “miracle” for surgeons to close up Jett’s abdomen because of the amount of swelling internally.

However, Jett’s medical team was able to close up his abdomen completely and remove his neck brace, two “huge milestones,” as Candice put it.

Candice updated her fans on Jett’s condition. Pic credit: @candicexo86/Instagram

Per Candice, the outpouring of prayers and support for Jett has been something they’ll never forget.

She shared a photo of Jett’s high school classmates, who formed a prayer circle outside their school, and noted that on Wednesday evening, he was scheduled for another surgery on his left femur and grafting on his right leg.

Josh’s loved ones are sending prayers and raising money to cover medical expenses

A loved one close to Josh and Candice’s family created a GoFundMe page to help the Weinsteins cover Jett’s medical expenses.

In the description, the organizer noted that on February 4, “Jett was involved in a tragic car accident and lost response in his right leg.”

Josh’s loved ones are raising money to help cover his medical expenses. Pic credit: GoFundMe/Support Jett and Family

The goal of the GoFundMe page is to raise $50,000 total. As of this reporting, more than half of that goal — $29,225 to be exact — has already been raised.

Josh thanked everyone for their donations in the comments of the GoFundMe and updated his friends and family members on Jett’s condition.

Josh is certain Jett ‘will pull through this’

According to Josh, Jett blinked while he read all of the “kind messages” to his son.

“Jett is a fighter and I know he will pull through this,” Josh added. “He has a few more major surgeries in the next couple days so please keep him in your prayers.”

According to reports, Jett’s fellow passenger, a former student at Mountain Ridge High School, lost his life in the accident, which occurred on Interstate 17 near Cordes Lakes, Arizona.

