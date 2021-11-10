90 Day: The Single Life star Big Ed confirms engagement to Liz Woods, says ‘she’s my forever’

Big Ed is engaged to Liz Woods. Pic credit: Discovery+

It’s official, Big Ed Brown is off the market! The 90 Day: The Single Life star confirmed his engagement to Liz Woods who he dated on the show last season.

The couple had a rocky road and after Season 1 ended, so did their relationship. Big Ed was the one who pulled the plug and broke up with Liz via text and she later went on to bash the TLC star on social media.

After everything that transpired, people assumed that the couple was over for good, but months later rumors, emerged of a reconciliation between them, and then came the engagement rumors.

Now we know it’s true as the couple has now confirmed the news.

Big Ed and Liz Woods opened up about their engagement during a joint interview, finally confirming the speculations.

Their reconciliation will play out in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life but the couple recently shared a few details about their relationship.

During her chat with People TV’s Reality Check, Liz revealed that when Big Ed broke up with her, it was hard and she admitted, “I struggled a lot when we broke up — I went through a really bad depression…”

As for Big Ed, he admitted, “I wasn’t a good person, I wasn’t a good boyfriend. I didn’t treat Liz like she deserved to be treated… I was so consumed with [myself].”

However, after his beloved dog Teddy passed away Liz reached out to the TLC star and they started to communicate again. It didn’t take long after they got back together for Big Ed to pop the question.

“Back together on Saturday, engaged on Sunday!” confessed Liz.

Big Ed popped the question by asking “Am I your forever?” and Liz said “yes.”

Big Ed says Liz Woods is his forever

The newly engaged couple didn’t share too many details about the engagement which will play out in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life. However, Big Ed says his relationship with his future wife is surreal.

“About a month before we got back together, I realized that I really didn’t appreciate who she was and I don’t want to love anybody else,” remarked the 56-year-old. “And never in a million years did I think that I would ever be together with Liz — it’s just surreal.”

The reality TV personality says it’s too early for wedding planning but noted that he’s very happy.

“I couldn’t be happier. I know in my heart that she’s my forever, and that’s all I need to know,” remarked Big Ed. “I don’t want to be with anybody else, I don’t want to think about anybody else.”

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.