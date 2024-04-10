90 Day: The Single Life spoiler: Miss Debbie learns to twerk, Mike makes a ‘low blow’ and the Debbies go at it

Part 5 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell All will be an entertaining finale.

We didn’t realize we were in for a five-part Tell All this season, but the drama keeps on coming.

So far, we’ve watched some shocking 90 Day Fiance firsts.

The first-ever 90 Day Fiance on-stage engagement took place when John McManus popped the question to Meghan Brown, and she accepted; Tyray Mollett had his first kiss on-air; and Jamal Menzies got caught red-handed backstage when cameras caught him and Luisa admitting they slept together.

Part 5 of the Tell All will feature even more 90 Day Fiance spectacles, including an unlikely dance lesson, a surprise cameo, and a couple of senior citizens going head-to-head.

A preview clip at the end of the April 8 episode for Monday’s final, explosive, hour-long episode shows us Chantel Everett giving 67-year-old Debbie Aguero, AKA Miss Debbie, twerking lessons backstage.

Chantel counts down before she and Debbie begin shaking their derrieres, garnering applause, encouragement, and laughter from their castmates.

Mike Youngquist confronts Natalie Mordovtseva in Part 5 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All

Next, Natalie Mordovtseva faces seeing her exes, Mike Youngquist and Josh Weinstein, in the same room together when she breaks down and admits that the pattern in her failed relationships was her.

“I’m the problem,” Natalie admits as she bursts into tears. “Two relationships, both s**t.”

Then we see Natalie’s ex, Mike, shock everyone on stage when he employs Colt Johnson’s mom, Debbie Johnson, to grab something “real quick” backstage.

And while we don’t know yet what Mike has up his sleeve, Debbie Aguero is shocked as her jaw nearly drops to the floor when she discovers what Mike brought with him.

Debbie Johnson sides with Mike and comes for Debbie Aguero

Debbie puts Mike on blast, telling him he shouldn’t have done such a thing on national television, calling his actions a “low blow.”

Debbie Johnson intervenes and sticks up for Mike, demanding that Debbie Aguero stop picking on him … meanwhile, Natalie is left in tears.

Before we know it, both Debbies are engaged in some back-and-forth bickering.

Debbie Johnson tells Miss Debbie to “shut up” and adds backstage, “Your mind is f***ed up.”

But Miss Debbie doesn’t back down, calling out Debbie for the way she intervened in Colt’s love life and telling her, “Get your name out of my mouth, woman!”

Monday night’s Tell All finale will undoubtedly be one for the books, full of ups and downs we didn’t see coming this season.

It’s hard to imagine how so much drama can be jam-packed into an hour-long episode, but we’re ready for it.

Part 5 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell All airs on Monday, April 15, at 8/7c on TLC.