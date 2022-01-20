90 Day: The Single Life spoiler: Big Ed proposes to Liz Woods, ‘I’m so in love’

Big Ed Brown proposes to Liz Woods in the next episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. Pic credit: Discovery+

In the next episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Big Ed Brown asks his girlfriend, Liz Woods, to marry him.

Ed and Liz spent six months apart after Ed decided to walk away from the relationship and tried his hand at love elsewhere.

This season on The Single Life, Big Ed explored the bachelor life and met a woman named Kaory from Mexico.

Ed and Kaory dated, but their relationship was short-lived, with Ed’s incessant talking becoming an issue for Kaory.

The moment Big Ed Brown proposes to Liz Woods on 90 Day: The Single Life

90 Day Fiance fans know that off-camera, Ed and Liz have reconciled their relationship and gotten engaged, and this week on 90 Day: The Single Life, viewers will see the moment Big Ed pops the question to Liz.

In a preview clip from tomorrow’s episode, Ed and Liz met up and talked about the six months they spent apart.

Liz was admittedly “very angry and hurt” by Ed’s actions, but she still missed him. Ed even acknowledged his wrongdoings and held himself accountable for his actions.

“I didn’t like who I was,” Ed told Liz in the clip. “But if I wouldn’t have gone to therapy, I would have never known what an a**hole I was. I was an a**hole to you. To throw something away that you love so much — that’s what I did.”

Big Ed to Liz Woods: ‘You are my forever’

Both Liz and Ed got teary-eyed during the conversation before the camera showed the diamond engagement ring on Liz’s left ring finger.

“That’s why this ring means so much to me. You are my forever,” Ed told Liz before kissing his bride-to-be.

Ed and Liz explained how they had a conversation about how “dumb” Ed had been acting, prompting Ed to make changes in the way he acted and deciding to ask for Liz’s hand in marriage.

Ed told cameras, “The next day, I went and bought a ring. I said, ‘Screw it.’ I reach into my safe, and I pull out this ring at 3:15 in the morning. I said, ‘I’m serious about you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ She’s like, ‘Are you going to put it on my finger?’ And I finally did, and now we’re engaged.”

“The ring was worth every penny,” Ed added. “13,000 and 100 reasons for Liz not to leave me.”

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream every Friday on Discovery+.