90 Day: The Single Life recap: You give love a bad name

There were some awkward moments and a lot of build-up during the latest episode of 90 Day: The Single Life as the cast members tried to navigate themselves as single people or in pursuit of a possible match.

Some cast had to deal with getting ghosted while others had to wade in uncharted waters with their partners. Either way, this week’s episode pushed the cast to new places.

Natalie Mordovtseva and Syngin Colchester were both absent from this episode as it focused on Jesse Meester, Jeniffer Tarazona, Stephanie Matto, Big Ed Brown, and Debbie Johnson.

Debbie Johnson and Jesse Meester experienced hopeful but awkward situations

Debbie went with Colt to look at one-bedroom apartments for her price range which was around $500 a month. The place they looked at was in a bad part of town, had cockroaches, a squatting problem, and was $750. Colt and Debbie came to a standstill on what to do about housing since Colt wants to move out with Vanessa.

Later in the episode, Debbie got all dolled up for her second date with Jay, but when it came time for him to pick her up he never showed. Debbie called him, got forwarded to his voicemail, and then left an angry message. She ended up staying home and feeling defeated.

Jesse had a talk with Jeniffer about her relationship with Cacua. Jeniffer reassured him that he had nothing to worry about, swore they never had sex, and told him to focus on the future. Jesse chose to press on and believe Jeniffer.

Jesse went out with Jeniffer and her daughter Violet before meeting up with Jeniffer’s mom for dinner. At dinner, there were a few awkward translations but Jesse ultimately confessed his love for Jeniffer a second time in front of her mother and Jeniffer did not reciprocate again.

Big Ed Brown and Stephanie Matto were trying to make progress

Stephanie said that after the date that ended abruptly with her hairdresser Steph that she got ghosted. She decided to move on and a throw a barbeque and she invited her first boyfriend Fred from when she was fifteen. Stephanie said she shared a lot of first sexual encounters with him.

They got along well during the barbeque and they ended up getting more cozy before Stephanie invited Fred to take a bath with her which he agreed to.

Big Ed told his mom about the first date he had with Kaory including the shooting that happened. Then Ed took his mom and dog Teddy to meet Kaory.

Their meeting went well and Ed’s mom expressed liking Kaory before she left with Teddy back to the hotel.

Big Ed and Kaory went to a botanical garden where Kaory was a bit more touchy-feely which Ed was very receptive to. Although they didn’t end up sharing a kiss, Ed was hopeful about their next meeting.

90 Day: The Single Life is available to stream Fridays on Discovery+.