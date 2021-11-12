Viewers caught up with The Single Life cast as they all embarked on the newest chapter of their lives. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day: The Single Life viewers got to catch up with the six former cast members within the 90 Day universe who are now embarking on their new journies as single people, and viewers even saw a few dates.

Fans learned about where each cast member was at in their lives and what they are looking for in a partner. Some of the personal issues they were facing and their hopes for the future and their regrets about the past were also touched on.

The only cast members left out of the premiere episode were Syngin and Tania.

Natalie Mordovtseva, Debbie Johnson, Stephanie Matto, and Big Ed hit the dating scene

Natalie Mordovtseva met up with her friend at a beach club in St.Petersburg, Florida where she now lives, and described that she is mostly ready for the single life after describing her relationship with Mike as bad.

Later on, she went out with two friends where her group was approached by a very forward man and Natalie shared her confusion about American men and what to expect while dating them.

Debbie Johnson explained that she had not been on the dating scene for thirty years and had a recent bad experience where she did get laid but it wasn’t an enjoyable experience. Debbie’s two close girlfriends were introduced and they encouraged her to keep going for it with online dating.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Debbie also embraced her new chapter by getting a butterfly tattoo on her chest.

Debbie showed off her new tattoo. Pic credit: TLC

Stephanie revealed that she has been celibate for two and a half years but that she wanted to find her person and was ready for it. She went on a lunch date with a man where she shared her bisexuality and celibacy but unfortunately told him she only felt a friend connection.

She met up with her friends on another occasion and told them she had chemistry with her female hairdresser and that they took a bath together and made a sexy video.

Big Ed tried to explain that he has moved on from his ex-girlfriend Liz, but he ended up shedding tears on a date he went on in Las Vegas when he talked about his breakup.

Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona revealed their relationship

Jesse Meester divulged that he is now an international entrepreneur based in Russia but that he has been talking to Before the 90 Days’ Jeniffer Tarazona for a year and will finally be meeting up with her in Colombia.

Jeniffer said she got into Jesse’s DMs and that’s how they started talking. She met up with another man, Cacua, whom she was also dating, and broke it to him that she was going to be meeting Jesse. Cacua was hurt and jealous and Jeniffer said she hoped his jealousy wouldn’t turn into a problem and he would accept it if she chose Jesse.

Jeniffer fears Cacua will be a problem in her relationship with Jesse. Pic credit: TLC

Obstacles facing the 90 Day: The Single Life were also discussed

Jesse feels like Jeniffer could be the one but expressed that if things don’t work out he could be turned off from love for a long time.

Jeniffer described her nervousness about being honest with Jesse about Cacua.

Debbie learned from Colt and Vanessa that they planned on moving out on their own when the lease on their house is up in three months which means Debbie will have to move out too.

She expressed that she felt betrayed and said she feared ending up on the street with her cats.

Stephanie’s shared her struggles with aplastic anemia and how it killed her sex drive. She described how hard physical intimacy is for her but how she hoped to overcome her trepidation.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream Sundays on Discovery+.