90 Day: The Single Life recap: Lust at first sight

Nervousness and awkward encounters were major themes during the third episode of Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Some of the cast went on dates while others handled different business in their lives to move towards a more successful future.

Some dates on 90 Day: The Single Life went better than others

Debbie went on a date with a man named Edward and he commented privately that she looked older than he thought she was going to look. Out on their date, Debbie ordered a drink with six shots in it while Edward didn’t drink alcohol at all. They talked about having sex on the first date and their sex drives.

At the end of the date, Edward said he didn’t feel a love connection and Debbie cried and said she felt disheartened about dating once she got inside her house.

Jesse and Jeniffer went out on their first date but Jesse hated his food and had a problem with the wine and his attitude came off as hard to please and rude to Jeniffer.

Despite the strange dinner, when Jesse and Jeniffer got back to the hotel they changed into robes to do yoga on the bed but it led to them hooking up which is what Jeniffer was saying she wanted since she met Jesse.

Stephanie followed her therapist’s advice and created a self-love video before her date with her hairdresser who was also named Stephanie. Stephanie had stated that she wants to try and lose her celibacy to Stephanie.

During the date, Stephanie told Stephanie about her kegel exercises and expressed in an interview her nervousness and how she tends to laugh way too much when she feels that way.

Towards the end of the date, Stephanie asked Stephanie if she wanted to go back to her house for dessert.

Awkward and nerve-racking situations arose for the 90 Day: The Single Life cast

Tania and Syngin talked about the information they got from their immigration lawyer regarding Tania’s obligation, along with her mother who co-sponsored, to be financially responsible for Syngin until he got his citizenship, relinquished his residency, or died.

Syngin and Tania met up with Tania’s mom and sister to break the news of their split. Tania’s mom Missy got very angry and told Syngin he could go back to South Africa after Tania told her about having to still be financially responsible. Syngin didn’t like Missy’s reaction and walked away from the table as Missy called him immature.

Natalie told her friend that she let Mike know that she had started dating again.

Natalie traveled to a modeling workshop that her previous date Johnny invited her to. Natalie talked about being nervous to tell Johnny that she is still married.

