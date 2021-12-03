New territories were explored by the 90 Day: The Single Life cast and they were met with different results. Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day: The Single Life cast explored areas outside their comfort zones and while some were met with positivity, others got caught in sticky situations.

There were a few eye-opening moments for the cast and there was some self-growth that was made.

Stephanie Matto and Natalie Mordovtseva encountered situations they didn’t like

Stephanie’s date with the same name agreed to go back to her house for dessert. Stephanie privately said during an interview that she wanted to lose her celibacy to Stephanie that night.

The pair ended up kissing but when Stephanie wanted to go further, her date got off-put and left, which made Stephanie second guess herself and left her confused.

Natalie went on her second date with Johnny to a turtle sanctuary and she revealed to him that she was still married, which didn’t phase him. Johnny kept trying to be touchy-feely at the sanctuary and Natalie set the boundary that she didn’t want to be touched.

When they were sitting at the pier, later on, Johnny joked around by trying to pull Natalie closer and she slapped him and told him to take her home.

Syngin Colchester, Big Ed Brown, Jeniffer Tarazona and Jesse Meester all stepped outside their comfort zones

Syngin met up with a friend, who convinced him to join a dating app. Syngin admitted that he would be open to dating just about any woman.

After not even spending 24 hours together in person, Jeniffer introduced Jesse to her mother and her daughter. Jesse went with Jeniffer and her daughter to the park where Jeniffer explained that they are a package deal.

Jesse said that he felt awkward about the pace at which things were moving but he ultimately impressed Jeniffer with the way he was around her daughter.

Big Ed thought he got ghosted by his last date so his mom suggested that he go for a Latina woman.

His friend set him up to talk with one of her friends named Kaory over video chat. It went really well and they had a lot in common and Ed was hoping to soon meet her in person.

