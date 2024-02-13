90 Day: The Single Life: Are John and Meghan still together? Here’s what we know

90 Day Fiance viewers know John McManus as Patrick Mendes’ big brother from Season 9 of the flagship series.

John, AKA “Sparkles,” got his own spot on a reality TV spinoff after 90 Day Fiance fans expressed they wanted to see more of him on their television screens.

90 Day Fiance viewers got their wish, as John shares his love life on 90 Day: The Single Life this season.

This season, John introduced us to his girlfriend, Meghan, a Texas-based single mom of a 4-year-old daughter with special needs.

John and Meghan are trying the long-distance thing, splitting their time between Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada, where John resides.

They’ve only spent five nights together in person, but things are already looking pretty serious between John and Meghan.

Now, viewers want to know if these two are still going strong. Here’s everything we know.

John McManus featured Meghan on his Instagram

Regarding sharing their relationship on social media, John has only uploaded one post with photos of Meghan on his Instagram.

In the pics seen below, John and Meghan posed for a couple of selfies, one taken by a lake during the day and another taken in the city at night.

The duo made kissy faces in both photos, which John set to the tune I Get to Love You by Ruelle.

“See where our journey takes us,” read the post’s accompanying caption, dated February 3, 2024.

John didn’t tag Meghan in the photos, meaning either she doesn’t have an Instagram profile or they don’t follow each other on the social media platform.

If the reason is the latter, that wouldn’t bode well for their relationship status.

However, we confirmed that Meghan has an Instagram profile, but it’s private. John still follows Meghan, but it’s unclear whether she follows him.

John received a lot of feedback on his photos with Meghan, and many 90 Day: The Single Life viewers warned him to be cautious if he intends to stay with his ladylove.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers are leery of Meghan

“I’m not so sure about her,” warned one 90 Day: The Single Life viewer, who urged him to “take it slow” and not allow Meghan to “lock him in.”

One Instagram user said they weren’t fond of Meghan “forcing an engagement” on him by the six-month mark and encouraged him to take things slowly in their relationship.

John’s fans want him to be cautious moving forward with Meghan. Pic credit: @johnnyhandlesticks/Instagram

“I don’t get good vibes from her,” wrote another follower. “She has an ulterior motive.”

Another of John’s fans warned him of potential red flags, asking, “Why is she pressuring you?!”

John’s brother, Patrick Mendes, isn’t so sure he’s ready to commit to Meghan

As we watched on Monday night, John and Meghan joined Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone for a double date.

During dinner, Patrick and Thais were the ones issuing warnings to Meghan, telling her that John isn’t ready to become a stepfather to her daughter.

“I mean, John’s not really the responsible type,” Patrick told Meghan.

Thais chimed in, “John is like a child.”

At this point, it’s tough to say whether John and Meghan are still together, so we’ll have to finish Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life to get more answers.

