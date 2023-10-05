90 Day: The Last Resort’s Molly Hopkins calls breakup with Kelly Brown a ‘moment of darkness’

Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown have gone their separate ways for good.

As 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers watched on Monday night, Molly and Kelly weren’t able to work through their relationship issues.

Despite working with a team of professionals in a beautiful resort in Key West, Florida, the fractures in their relationship proved to be too much to overcome.

Kelly decided he’d had enough and packed up his things and left the resort, admitting, “It’s time for me to go home,” and “It is what it is.”

Although Molly visited his hotel room to apologize as he was packing up as a last-ditch effort, it was too little too late.

Initially, Molly didn’t make any mention of her failed relationship with Kelly on social media following Monday’s episode.

But she soon alluded to finding happiness again after what she calls a dark moment in her life.

Molly uploaded a photo originally shared by her castmate, Kalani Faagata, to her Instagram Story, depicting herself and her other castmate, Liz Woods, posing inside her hotel room.

Molly Hopkins hints at ‘moments of darkness’ amid failed relationship with Kelly Brown

In the caption, Molly hinted at her rough relationship with Kelly, writing, “Even in moments of darkness there can be light….”

Molly and Liz posed for a photo, as shared by Kalani Faagata in her Instagram Story. Pic credit: @mollyhopkins/Instagram

“[Meeting Kalani Faagata, Angela Deem, Yara Zaya, and Liz Woods] was the highlight of my trip,” she added, hinting that relationship therapy and spending time with Kelly was not at the top of her list of fond memories from the retreat.

Kelly accused Molly of ‘using’ him for a 90 Day Fiance storyline

Following the episode, Kelly spoke his mind when he took to Instagram, accusing Molly of “using” him for a storyline.

When a 90 Day: The Last Resort viewer pressed Kelly to explain why he didn’t give Molly another chance when she came to his hotel room to apologize, he made it clear that by then, any chance of reconciliation was out the window.

“It was all camera opportunity. Why [can’t] people see she used me for a storyline,” Kelly wrote.

And in response to another Instagram commenter who sided with Molly, Kelly threw some harsh allegations Molly’s way.

“I don’t deal with cheaters and liars,” Kelly remarked.

Kelly gave up his life in New York and retired from the NYPD to relocate to Georgia and start a life with Molly. Kelly thought things were going well, but Molly admitted this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort that she felt he wasn’t taking enough off her plate, like helping with household chores.

Off-camera, Molly ended her relationship with Kelly in the fall of 2022. Her publicist issued a statement, citing “stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior” as the reasons for the split.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.