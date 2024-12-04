90 Day: The Last Resort: What happened to Josh Weinstein’s son? Here’s everything we know

Josh Weinstein has been dealing with some heavy undertakings this year.

Josh is making another appearance in the 90 Day Fiance franchise, but off camera, he’s been battling some familial issues.

The 90 Day Fiance personality’s son, Jett, was involved in a serious car crash that left him without his right leg in February.

But despite the turmoil at home, Josh decided to stay on board to film Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

In Episode 1 on Monday night, Josh got choked up as he revealed that he had been dealing with his son’s health issues before filming.

During his first solo interview, Josh revealed, “Recently, when Natalie and I were not together, my world was flipped upside-down.”

“My son was in a very serious accident. His friend lost his life, and my son lost his leg,” Josh explained.

In April, Monsters and Critics reported that Josh’s then-17-year-old son, Jett, was involved in a car crash and was “fighting for his life.”

Jett underwent multiple surgeries and a right leg amputation

Josh explained the ordeal on social media, telling his followers that he was “completely shattered” after learning of Jett’s accident.

Jett was airlifted to a hospital after the crash, which took place on Interstate 17 near Cordes Lakes, Arizona.

Jett not only lost his right leg but also suffered from internal swelling and neck injuries and underwent multiple surgeries to save his life.

Jett was able to graduate from high school in May of this year and attended prom the same month.

These days, Jett is wearing a prosthetic on his right leg, and by the looks of his Instagram activity, he has been traveling and enjoying plenty of quality time with his girlfriend, Ava.

Amid the harrowing ordeal, Josh and Natalie were broken up, but the somber news brought them back together, prompting them to join Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Josh revealed that Natalie was “very comforting” during the rough patch, and it helped them reconnect romantically.

In May, Josh shared a carousel of photos on Instagram documenting Jett’s 100th day since his accident.

In the photos, Jett attended a physical therapy session and showed off his new prosthetic.

Josh wrote in the accompanying caption, “Today marks 100 days after the accident and Jett has his prosthetic! Excited for the journey ahead and all the positive milestones to come. 🤘🏼💪🏼”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.