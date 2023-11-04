90 Day: The Last Resort viewers slam Yara and Jovi’s ‘scripted’ storyline: ‘That was not real therapy’

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren‘s marital issues played out on 90 Day: The Last Resort, but viewers aren’t buying it.

Yara and Jovi joined four other couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise at the Isla Bella Resort in Key West to work on the problems in their marriage.

While some of the couples were dealing with issues like infidelity, Yara and Jovi were sorting through keeping secrets from each other and Jovi’s affliction for drinking and hitting up the strip clubs.

Yara was irate to discover that Jovi wrangled up his male castmates to go to the strip club without telling their significant others.

The couple got into several heated arguments over it, and at one point, Yara even threw a drink at Jovi.

But despite their disagreements, Yara and Jovi decided to go through with their recommitment ceremony and vowed to treat each other better as they moved forward.

Following the finale episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Yara and Jovi uploaded identical posts to their respective Instagram feeds, including some behind-the-scenes photos from their recommitment ceremony.

Jovi and Yara reflect on their recommitment ceremony on 90 Day: The Last Resort

In the caption of their posts, Yara and Jovi thanked their team of therapists and noted their biggest takeaway from the trip was “understanding that therapy is real, and it can help your relationship even if you think that you don’t need it!”

More than 34,000 of their fans and followers liked the posts, but in addition to the support they received, there were quite a few 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers who called them out.

Several critics believed that Yara and Jovi’s storyline was scripted and that TLC was in on it.

Critics believe Yara and Jovi’s storyline was ‘fully scripted’

“Everyone relax, it’s a TV show that is fully scripted,” wrote one such critic.

“You really think that Jovi decided to go to a strip club on national TV and thought he can keep it a secret? 😂 TLC 100% planned this escapade,” they continued.

Another Instagram user agreed and commented that Yara and Jovi are “just fine together,” implying that their marital issues were embellished for ratings.

Some 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers threw shade at the therapists, accusing them of being fakes.

“Those are dollar tree ‘therapists,'” wrote another disparager.

“That was not real therapy on the show lol,” commented another.

Yara and Jovi vowed to treat each other better during their recommitment ceremony

In addition to strippers and booze driving a wedge in Yara and Jovi’s marriage, the 90 Day Fiance couple tackled some other issues, such as their sex life.

Jovi complained about Yara not having sex as often as he would like, but he wasn’t willing to put in the extra work to get her engine revving before getting busy in the bedroom.

Despite all of the disagreements, Jovi and Yara made some promises to each other in front of the rest of the group.

“I promise to you to choose happiness and love and not shame and anger,” Yara said to Jovi during their ceremony.

For his part, Jovi admitted that he wants to work on his communication skills, build trust with his wife, make Yara feel loved and beautiful, and give Yara more of his time.

What Jovi left off his list of promises, however, was to stay out of the strip clubs. But after Kalani Faagata suggested he do so, he said, “Oh, that should have probably been on my list.”

90 Day: The Last Resort is currently on hiatus on TLC.