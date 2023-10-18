90 Day: The Last Resort viewers blast Kalani for continuing affair while trying to ‘fix her marriage’

Kalani and Asuelu seemingly joined the 90 Day: The Last Resort cast in a final attempt to fix their marriage.

But the more we learn about what went on between them, the more apparent it gets that their marriage is already over.

Not only that, but it should have been over after Asuelu cheated on Kalani 12 times during their relationship.

To counter that, he offered Kalani a hall pass, but she went a lot farther than Asuelu wanted.

Rather than just kissing someone else, which barely seems fair, Kalani ended up sleeping with her hall pass — and catching feelings.

Now it’s clear that the hall pass guy, Dallas Nuez, has feelings for Kalani, too.

After she unblocked him while at the Florida resort with Asuelu, he flew out to see her and spent the night.

That has upset Asuelu but also elicited strong reactions from 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers, with some of them thinking she shouldn’t have even done the 90 Day Fiance spinoff show at all.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers take aim at Kalani

Weirdly, Kalani has dealt with more judgment than Asuelu, it seems — but here we are!

As the latest episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort played out, and we learned that Kalani’s hall pass, Dallas Nuez, came to see her and that she stayed the night, viewers weighed in.

One viewer wrote, “Kalani is a piece of s**t for simply just not breaking it off with Asuelu and crying them crocodile tears.”

Another said she’s “sick of Kalani” and complained that while “Asuelu is an *ss,” she thinks Kalani is just on this show for the paycheck and doesn’t care about fixing their marriage.

Another reasoned that Kalani is “just as bad as Asuelu” and should be “kicked off the show.”

Yet another called Kalani out for being “mad disrespectful” by bringing her hall pass to Florida, where they are filming the show.

And yet another called out the other women for cheering Kalani on as she told them about staying the night with her hall pass while Asuelu stayed back at the resort with their kids.

90 Day: The Last Resort is not a cakewalk for any of the couples

Kalani and Asuelu have been through it on 90 Day: The Last Resort, but really, all the couples who came to Florida have been dealing with quite a bit of drama.

Molly Hopkins said her goodbyes and headed home after she and Kelly couldn’t work things out. He left first, and then, after Molly revealed Kelly’s absence, she decided she didn’t want to be the “ninth wheel,” so she headed home too.

Angela Deem has had her divorce papers on deck and won’t stop talking about them since she got to the resort. So far, she’s flirted with several staff members as she navigates the experience alone, with Michael calling in for video chats.

Big Ed and Liz can’t seem to get on the same path, even with the help of counselors. Ed goes out of his way to be the center of attention, and Liz has called him out on his behavior several times.

Even Yara and Jovi can’t seem to get it together. Seemingly the most stable couple of them all, Jovi has been outed a few times for keeping secrets from Yara and even snuck off to the strip club with the guys.

We’re in the back end of the season, and so far, it’s unclear if any of these couples have made any progress.

