90 Day: The Last Resort spoilers: Jovi wants more sex from Yara but he’s not willing to go the extra mile

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are trying to sort through their relationship issues this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, including their bedroom problems.

So far this season on 90 Day Fiance’s latest spinoff, The Last Resort, we’ve watched five couples share their relationship obstacles with their castmates and a team of professionals.

While Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa try to move on after infidelity, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods work on their communication and trust issues, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown attempt to rekindle their romance, and Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi work to avoid a divorce, Yara and Jovi are dealing with their own set of issues.

Yara is unhappy with Jovi’s frequent drinking. While Jovi has been pressuring Yara to have another baby, she’s been hiding that she’s been taking birth control to ensure it doesn’t happen.

Now, in a preview from Monday’s episode, as shared by PEOPLE, we learn that there’s another issue within their marriage — Yara and Jovi aren’t on the same page regarding having sex.

During a group exercise, Jovi admits to the therapists and the other couples that he and Yara aren’t having sex as much as he would like, especially since welcoming their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah.

Jovi Dufren expresses his desire for more sex with Yara Zaya on 90 Day: The Last Resort

“I would like to have more sex because when we first got together, we had a lot of sex, and that’s kind of faded away,” Jovi admits. “We have a small child.”

However, Yara doesn’t see it that way and fires back, “It’s not because of the child.”

Not only is Jovi dissatisfied with how infrequently he and Yara get intimate, he feels that she asks for too much to get her engine revving.

Jovi claims that Yara requests “something romantic or something special” before they have sex, and in her defense, Yara notes that she needs “to be prepared mentally” before doing the deed.

Jovi’s response to Yara’s concerns shocks the team of experts, as he reveals, “I don’t think I should have to go out of my way specifically to do something nice for you to have sex.”

The resident therapist tries to explain to Jovi that, unlike him, spontaneous desire for sex dwindles for women after they have children due to expanding responsibilities and changes in their bodies.

She suggests that Jovi approach Yara and suggest something like a back rub instead of barging in and announcing what he wants.

Yara thinks Jovi is only thinking about himself when he’s not willing to put in the extra effort

Following their therapy session, Yara continued to express her concerns to Jovi, telling him, “You want to do what you want and when you want, and you don’t really care how I feel about all of that stuff.”

Jovi holds his ground and reiterates, “I do care about how you feel, but I just don’t feel like I should have to go through so much effort every time I want to have sex. I don’t think that’s normal.”

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.