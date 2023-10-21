90 Day: The Last Resort spoilers: Big Ed put Jovi Dufren on blast and now Yara Zaya is big mad

There’s nothing like spending the day on the water and spilling some piping hot tea.

That will happen on the next episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort when Big Ed decides to open his big mouth and get Jovi Dufren in big trouble.

Yara is already upset after the guys from the group went out to a strip club, and Jovi tried to keep it all a secret.

Of course, Big Ed ruined that, too, because he told Liz about the plans, and she told Yara.

It’s looking like their confrontation in the last episode is nothing compared to what is coming.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We saw Yara call Jovi out for his obsession with strippers while questioning what his deal is since he has a hot wife — something we also want to know.

And now, after Ed put him on blast, Yara and Jovi’s relationship is definitely on the rocks because she’s had about enough of his antics.

How Big Ed ruined a nice day on the water

It was a beautiful day to lounge on a boat, but Big Ed had to ruin it for everyone.

While soaking up some sun, Big Ed blurted out, “So, Yara, I have a question for you.”

“Can you ask Jovi who he was texting last night?” Ed queried as the blood seemingly drained from Jovi’s face.

“Oh my gosh!” Yara exclaimed, and Jovi looked at Ed like he could kill him.

Then, before Yara or Jovi could speak, Ed asked Jovi, “Who were you texting last night?”

And when Yara asked who he was texting, Big Ed answered for him, telling the group, “Some stripper in Jamaica.”

Angela Deem didn’t seem to believe Big Ed, asking, “Are you serious? Come on now, this ain’t funny.”

But Big Ed was serious, and Jovi was furious. Not as mad as Yara, though, who was trying to get Jovi’s attention while he stewed.

Then, Yara continued to press as Big Ed revealed that it was the stripper that Jovi traveled with. Check out the clip below to see the aftermath of Big Ed’s pot stirring.

Jovi revealed a big secret he was keeping from Yara

Yara and Jovi went into the first season of 90 Day: The Last Resort seemingly as one of the most stable couples, but we’re learning they are far from it.

As their secrets keep getting spilled, we learn that Jovi was keeping a big one from Yara, and when it came out, she was furious.

One of the big issues between the 90 Day Fiance couple is that Jovi works on an oil rig that keeps him away from his family, sometimes for months at a time. He shared that he was offered a job that would have him closer to home and home more often but that he didn’t even tell Yara before turning it down.

He did tell his mom, though, which was another issue for Yara, who thought he should have discussed it with his wife, not his mom.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.