90 Day: The Last Resort spoiler: Yara Zaya tearfully recalls being criticized for her appearance as a child

Yara Zaya is harboring a lot of insecurities stemming from her childhood.

On the next episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Yara opens up to her castmates about being criticized for her appearance while growing up in Ukraine.

During a girls’ day out with Molly Hopkins, Angela Deem, and Liz Woods, Yara gets real about feeling insecure about herself physically despite her attractive appearance.

As the ladies are trying on clothes, Yara says that her level of insecurity makes her want to go last. Molly is taken aback by Yara’s comment and sits down to try and understand why she feels this way.

“For me, it’s cultural,” Yara shares with the group. “My parents, for example, always, always compare me to somebody different. You need to be a perfect.”

“Growing up, my mom, for example, taught me that my nose wasn’t so good,” Yara adds. “Or they tell me I’m chunky or something like that.”

Yara Zaya gets emotional as she admits she struggles to ‘cut off’ her childhood criticism

As Yara fights back tears, the reality TV star admits that her parents’ comments stuck with her into adulthood.

“But then I grew up and still thinking sometimes if I gain two extra pounds, then I’m chunky,” Yara tearfully expresses. “Like, that’s just something I cannot freaking cut off.”

During a confessional, Yara credits her husband, Jovi Dufren, with being compassionate about her insecurities but admits that he doesn’t fully understand what she’s feeling since he’s so secure in himself.

Yara’s comments surprise her castmates, and Molly tries to make her see herself in a different light.

“Don’t be so hard on yourself,” Molly tells Yara. “I know how it feels after you’ve had a baby. But I need you to understand something. You are absolutely stunning. You look amazing.”

Yara and Jovi Dufren are working through their marital issues on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Yara’s physical insecurities aren’t the only thing she’s tackling while at the Isla Bella Beach Resort — she and Jovi joined the cast to work on their marital issues.

While some of the other couples are grappling with infidelity and trust issues, Yara and Jovi are dealing with a different set of concerns.

Jovi wants more sex from Yara, but he isn’t willing to put in the extra time before getting busy in the bedroom. On top of that, Yara has been secretly taking birth control, even though Jovi wants another child right away.

Then, Jovi’s hard-partying ways resurfaced when he stayed up all night drinking with Angela Deem, which struck a chord with Yara.

So much, in fact, that Yara even threatened to divorce Jovi if he didn’t clean up his act.

“We have a real problem, I’m telling you right now,” Yara told her husband of three years. “If you’re gonna do this to me, we gonna get divorced.”

There is still plenty for Yara and Jovi to sort through this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort. Yara and Jovi will continue to work with a group of therapists to decide whether they want to salvage their marriage or go their separate ways.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.