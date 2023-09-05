90 Day: The Last Resort: Molly Hopkins is losing fans for ’emasculating’ Kelly Brown

Molly Hopkins is under fire for the way she’s treated Kelly Brown so far this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Molly and Kelly are among five 90 Day Fiance couples who headed to the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys to work on their relationship issues.

Off the bat, Molly and Kelly’s body language spoke volumes, and it was clear that their relationship was struggling.

While 90 Day Fiance fans know that off camera, Molly and Kelly have already gone their separate ways, some of the events leading up to their breakup are currently playing out on 90 Day: The Last Resort, and we’re getting a look at just how bad things had gotten.

For starters, Molly chose not to sit next to Kelly during the first group therapy session. Then, Molly didn’t have Kelly’s back after a hot tub session turned into an insult-slinging fest with Big Ed Brown.

And, during a one-on-one session with one of the resort’s resident therapists, Molly claimed that Kelly has no respect for her as a mother or a business owner and continued to bash him for not helping enough to take some things off her plate.

Molly’s behavior and remarks brought Kelly to tears, and he ended up walking away from their therapy session, proving just how broken their relationship was by that point.

After watching Monday night’s episode, 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers sounded off on Twitter, where many of them put Molly on blast for how she treated Kelly.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers call out Molly Hopkins for the way she treated Kelly Brown

One such critic uploaded a screenshot of Kelly walking away from his therapy session and captioned it, “I loved Molly before this. She’s breaking my heart too with the way she’s treating him.”

I loved Molly before this. She’s breaking my heart too with the way she’s treating him. #TheLastResortContest#TheLastResort #90daythelastresort pic.twitter.com/VQSARrETlt — Amanda Gail (@amandagail200) September 5, 2023

Another disparager expressed how “tired” they are of Molly “trying to make Kelly look like the bad guy” and encouraged Kelly to “drag” Molly and spill the “real tea.”

I’m so tired of molly trying to make Kelly look like the bad guy. She had the audacity to complain that he doesn’t mow the lawn when he’s from Brooklyn NY 🫢 all she can say is he’s not motivated. Drag her Kelly! We wanna know the real tea! #90daythelastresort pic.twitter.com/stPvvjjKsD — Tasha (@anastas27793833) September 5, 2023

One Twitter user called Molly “disingenuous” while others accused her of “emasculating” her man.

Molly’s actions toward Kelly aren’t sitting well with 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers. Pic credit: @J_Rog18/@Nesha_Pee/Twitter

“Dear Lord, Molly is pretty cold, mean and nasty with Kelley,” tweeted another 90 Day: The Last Resort viewer. “My heart breaks for him.”

Not mincing words, another one of Kelly’s supporters wrote, “Molly is a b***h!”

More of Molly’s naysayers showed up on Twitter. Pic credit: @Learning_2LetGo/@divaduprey/@misscocolulv/@lady_urbane/Twitter

Echoing the sentiment of other viewers, one Twitter user accused Molly of emasculating Kelly, noting that they “don’t like it.”

Molly and Kelly’s breakup was a dramatic one

Off-screen, Molly and Kelly faced a turbulent breakup amid allegations of infidelity and abuse. Molly’s adult daughter, Olivia, accused Kelly of “choke-slamming” her during an argument at Molly’s lingerie shop, LiviRae Lingerie, where the 23-year-old works as a cashier.

Kelly vehemently denied the allegations but had some of his own against Molly. In an exclusive interview with Monsters and Critics, Kelly claimed that Molly was having affairs with married men while they were together.

Kelly issued a statement to Monsters and Critics amid his breakup from Molly, saying, “All I have to say is she [Molly] played with other men, and what occurred on November 21, 2022, at LiviRae, was an unfortunate verbal incident that we all, as a family, expected to remain private.”

“I wish Molly and her daughters all the best, and I’m grateful that I’m moving on with my life,” Kelly added.

Although, in hindsight, we know that therapy wasn’t enough to mend Kelly and Molly’s relationship, we’ll still be tuning every week to watch their storyline play out.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.