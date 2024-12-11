90 Day: The Last Resort: Jasmine accuses Gino of quitting his job to spend ‘all day in front of a computer’

Jasmine Pineda says her husband, Gino Palazzolo, quit his job to spend his days online.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort is underway, and viewers are getting yet another taste of Jasmine and Gino’s tumultuous storyline.

This couple can’t seem to iron out their differences. Instead, they keep circling back to the same arguments over and over again.

Unsurprisingly, only two days into their marriage retreat in Arizona, Jasmine and Gino have already gotten into a huge argument.

The fight ended with Jasmine calling her “friend,” Matt, to complain about Gino.

Jasmine told Matt that Gino doesn’t take accountability for his actions and makes her feel as though she is the problem in their marriage.

Jasmine throws shade at Gino for quitting his job

After the episode aired, Jasmine took to her Instagram Stories to speak out regarding her and Gino’s broken marriage.

According to the Panamanian native, Gino has been neglecting her ever since he quit his job—something he claimed he did to help Jasmine acclimate to the US.

“My husband didn’t quit to help me adapt to a new country and support me,” Jasmine claimed in her Instagram Story slide.

She continued, accusing him of quitting his job to spend “all day long in front of a computer and neglected me.”

Jasmine added that Gino spending so much time online, in addition to “other things,” prompted them to join the couples’ retreat, telling her followers it was “very important” to try to save their marriage.

Jasmine then alluded to the fact that Gino is addicted to watching sexually exploitative videos online during his free time.

In another slide, she shared a post featuring the impact of watching such videos, hinting that Gino is addicted to them.

Will we find out Jasmine and Gino’s relationship status this season?

Whether or not Jasmine and Gino actually salvaged their marriage remains to be seen.

The estranged couple has sent mixed signals on social media, likely due to their NDAs.

But it’s interesting to note that Jasmine’s rumored boyfriend, Matt Branis, is who (we assume) she called from the retreat.

Gino also mentioned this season that when their fights escalated, Jasmine would spend the night at a friend’s house, but he didn’t know whose. Could it have been Matt’s house she was staying at?

Jasmine calls her rumored boyfriend from the resort

After her phone call with Matt, 90 Day: The Last Resort producers took Jasmine to the side to ask her who she was talking to on the phone.

“Matt is a friend, and he’s one of my best friends in Michigan,” she told producers. “I met him at the gym, and we started working out together, and after spending some time [together], we became friends.”

Jasmine admitted that she didn’t tell Gino about Matt because she assumed he would accuse them of having more than a platonic relationship.

Jasmine insisted that she’d never done anything with Matt. However, there was a “but.”

“But, at the same time, he is a person that, in a short period of time, has shown me that he cares about me and he wants me to be happy,” Jasmine confessed. “And that’s how I ended up being his friend.”

Although Jasmine didn’t reveal whether she and Gino were able to work through their marital issues, she did encourage her followers to keep watching their storyline this season.

In another Instagram Story slide, Jasmine wrote, “Keep watching Last Resort Season 2 to see how it goes for us ❤.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.