90 Day Fiance’s Yara Zaya showcases her curves in black crop top and green pants to promote sales

Yara showed off her fashion sense and incredible figure while shopping with her husband Jovi. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fan favorite Yara Zaya certainly knows a thing or two about fashion and what works best for her figure.

The Ukrainian beauty admittedly loves all things related to fashion and beauty.

Whether she’s filming for 90 Day Fiance alongside her husband, Jovi Dufren, or hitting the town to do some shopping, Yara always looks put together.

That was the case recently when the blonde beauty shared footage from a shopping day with Jovi.

For their excursion, Yara donned a black, long-sleeved crop top with a plunging V-shaped neckline. As she spun around in the video in her Instagram Stories, Yara’s followers could see more details of the top, which wrapped around her midsection and gathered to tie in the back.

Going with a bold color choice for her bottoms, Yara paired the top with Kelly green pants. The waistline of her pants sat just below her navel, highlighting her trim and toned midsection.

90 Day Fiance fan favorite Yara Zaya shows off sensational figure in crop top and pants

Keeping with a casual vibe, Yara opted for white athletic shoes and wore a taupe-colored shoulder bag with gold chain detailing on the straps. For accessories, Yara wore a pair of black sunglasses and a yellow-gold choker-length necklace.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

She wore her long, blonde hair down in a center part, its length nearly reaching her waist. Her makeup palette was neutral, letting the TLC star’s natural beauty shine through.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 90 Day Fiance star offers clothing and accessories in her Yara Zaya brand

Yara’s outfit was compliments of her Yara Zaya clothing line. She included a link in her Story where her fans could shop for her brand. Yara’s ribbed, wrap-tie crop top with a sweetheart neckline retails for just over $36 and can be worn several different ways, giving customers some versatility in their wardrobes.

Yara’s website offers more than just clothing — they also sell fan gear with some of Yara’s one-liners from 90 Day Fiance in the form of coffee mugs, tumblers, face masks, and hoodies. In addition, customers can snag accessories, lingerie, and makeup.

In addition to her Yara Zaya brand, the reality TV star has a YouTube channel where shares updates with her 32.8K subscribers. She shares Ukrainian recipes, snippets of her daily life, and is often joined by Jovi and their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.