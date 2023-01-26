Yara Zaya and her husband Jovi Dufren got cutesy in a recent photo posted on social media, proving that the couple is going just fine despite their issues.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars are seemingly still enjoying their Mexican getaway and Jovi gave his wife some love in a recent post.

Yara posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story that showed her leaning against the doorway, as Jovi leaned in close and kissed her on the cheek.

“Good morning,” Yara captioned the post.

Meanwhile, the couple appeared to be dressed for two different occasions based on their attire.

Not surprisingly, Yara was clad in stylish workout gear, including a brown crop top with purple straps. She paired it with matching brown leggings with purple stripes down the side and a purple waistband.

Yara had her blonde hair tucked behind her ears and flowing loose down her back.

Meanwhile, Jovi was shirtless in the photo, wearing only swim trunks and looking like he was ready to hit the beach.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are doing just fine

After a rocky season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and some tense moments at the Tell All, there’ve been concerns about the young couple.

Jovi and Yara went to Europe to visit Yara’s mom, but Jovi was shocked to find out that Yara had more permanent plans in mind.

The Ukrainian native wanted to stay in Europe with her mom and daughter Mylah, while Jovi returned to the U.S. and Yara even went apartment hunting, much to Jovi’s surprise.

The couple was also not on the same page regarding their growing family. Jovi wanted to have another child and Yara made it clear that she was not ready.

However, despite their marital issues, the couple appears to be doing fine and is currently on vacation in Cancun, Mexico. Before that, they also spent some time soaking up the sun in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya promotes Raf Five products

Yara Zaya has shared several promotional videos on Instagram for Raf Five since she partnered with the company.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has raved about their products, and in one post she demonstrated her skincare routine using her favorite items from the brand.

The TLC personality noted in a clip that her skin has totally “transformed” since using the skincare products.

She started the video with a bare face and used the Clear the Way acne treatment pads to remove any extra makeup followed by the Wash Away gel cleanser to prevent breakouts.

The final step in her routine was the After Hours moisturizer and while applying the product, Yara issued a reminder about the importance of moisturizing to ensure healthy, glowing skin.

She also had a discount for buyers, adding “Use code YARA25 for 25% off all @raf_five products! Link in bio! #ad,” in the Instagram caption.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.