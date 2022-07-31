90 Day Fiance’s Yara Zaya defends herself as critics question how she affords luxurious lifestyle

Yara defended herself when critics asked how she affords her luxurious lifestyle. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya found herself on the defensive when 90 Day Fiance critics questioned how she affords her luxurious lifestyle.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian beauty is admittedly “boujee,” even capitalizing on the term in her makeup line, Boujee by Yara.

Yara and her American husband, Jovi Dufren, have been in California with their 1-year-old daughter, Mylah.

While shopping on posh Rodeo Drive and hitting up high-profile shops such as the luxurious Valentino boutique, Yara stopped to take some time and answer some questions from her 586,000 Instagram followers in a Stories Q&A.

Telling her fans, “I have free time, let’s talk,” Yara interacted with her followers, but not all of their submissions were positive. Soon, Yara found herself defending her luxurious lifestyle when trolls began to question her finances.

“How do you afford to pay for all [sic] your luxury items? (Purses/shoes…),” the first question asked, with which Yara included a photo from inside a swanky shop in Beverly Hills where she kicked up one leg as she showed off some of the fashionable options pictured before her.

Yara Zaya defends her luxurious lifestyle when 90 Day Fiance critic questions her finances

“Wtf,” Yara began her stern reply, “I work. I do for living what I love and I get pay. You guys serious?”

A good portion of Yara and Jovi’s income comes from their time on 90 Day Fiance, social media influencer gigs, her beauty line, as well as Jovi’s income.

After seeing some of the questions that were coming from Yara’s followers, one of her fans came to her defense. They asked, “Why do people feel like it’s any of their business how you spend your money and why?”



Including a photo of a gorgeous balcony overlooking the water at sunset, Yara answered, “Omg, I was thinking the same [thing] 😂.”

In another slide, Yara fielded a question from a troll that asked, “Does mylahs wardrobe come from daddy’s bank card?”

Yara claps back at critics: ‘I work hard and I spend whatever I want’

Yara replied with a video response: “I never understand why some women like to put down other women. Yo, it’s my husband work and I work equally, like, my husband work. We both love each other, leave each other, support each other, and work together to make another future.”

Another troll boldly asked Yara, “Why do you spend so much unnecessary money on designer things?”

“I don’t know,” Yara began, “Maybe because I work for her, I work hard, and I spend whatever I want, right? I will not take this money to the grave, so that’s why I spend.”

She also added text that explained, “I’m donating, I save, and only spend a little. So don’t worry about me.”



More support poured in for Yara, with another fan submitting a comment that read, “Just don’t let these idiots stop you from answering questions. I enjoy them ❤.”

Yara replied, “Thank you, but honestly sometimes I don’t want to answer and post anything at all because of stupid questions people give me.”

Yara has shown 90 Day Fiance fans that she isn’t shy about living a boujee lifestyle and proved that she and her husband Jovi work hard to earn the luxurious lifestyle they’ve created.

