Yara Zaya needed her daily dose of caffeine to get the day started, so she went out for a quick coffee run.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star donned a casual outfit for the occasion– opting for a white crop top and white sneakers.

She paired that with baggy jeans with wide legs for a slouchy fit—something we rarely see from the Boujee by Yara founder.

However, she was loving the look and stopped to snap a selfie while holding a cup of coffee in her hand.

“Love this jeans ❤️,” she wrote, later adding. “I THINK IT’S FROM AMERICAN EXSPREE OR SOMETHING.”

Yara accessorized the laid-back outfit with a gold choker necklace and a handbag over her shoulder while her long blonde hair hung down her back. Her face was covered as she held her phone up to snap a mirror selfie while standing in the coffee shop.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren snap a photo with a supporter

Yara and Jovi spent the weekend in Miami enjoying the nightlife, and the couple ran into one of their supporters who was excited to meet the TLC stars.

The 90 Day Fiance viewer snapped a photo with the couple and posted it online, and it was later reshared on Yara’s Instagram Story.

“However, I was lucky enough to meet beautiful @yarazaya 💖 and her husband,” wrote the supporter in the post.

The image showed Yara in the middle with Jovi to her right and the young woman to her left as they posed for the snap.

The stylish 27-year-old was wearing the same outfit she was snapped in during a night out at Jaya at the Setai. We got a full view of the white crop top paired with pink high-waist pants and a matching jacket.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya promotes Hello Fresh

Yara Zaya has become a successful entrepreneur since we first met her on the TLC show, and she also makes money from brand partnerships.

One of those business affiliations is with Hello Fresh, and the reality TV personality has promoted the company to her 669,000 Instagram followers.

The photos posted online showed a strategically placed package with the Hello Fresh logo on Yara’s kitchen table as she dug into one of their packaged meals.

“#ad Just enjoying my delicious meal from @hellofreshca ….if you guys haven’t tried #hellofresh yet, you NEED to!” wrote Yara in her post. “They make it so easy to add variety to your meals and learn new recipes that are easy for even beginner chefs!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC and Discovery+.