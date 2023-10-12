90 Day Fiance’s Yara and Jovi mock Jasmine and Gino

Who says Yara Zaya doesn’t have a sense of humor? Well, maybe I’m the culprit, but I’ve just been proven wrong.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star and her husband, Jovi Dufren, have been showing off their acting chops with a slew of hilarious parodies, all at the expense of their fellow castmates.

The most recent video featured Gino Palazzolo and his fiance, Jasmine Pineda, who, let’s be honest, gave them a ton of material to work with.

Jasmine’s overly dramatic behavior on the show has sparked a slew of hilarious memes over the years, and one thing she’s known for is her jealousy.

That was the angle that Yara and Jovi took in their latest skit, and it had us cackling at the accuracy.

However, we’ll have to wait and see if Jasmine will find humor in the parody.

Yara and Jovi poke fun at 90 Day Fiance couple Jasmine and Gino

The 90 Day Fiance couple went all out for their skit as Yara covered her blonde hair with a long brunette wig and donned a minidress to emulate Jasmine.

As for Jovi’s transformation into Gino, he didn’t have to do much except don the 53-year-old’s infamous hat and complete the look with cargo shorts and a tropical print shirt.

In the video posted on TikTok, Yara wrote, “If Jino say this to Jasmine.”

The clip showed the two sitting outside dressed as the controversial couple. “You’re the most jealous woman I know,” said Jovi as Yara played with her hair.

She immediately gave him the death stare and retorted, “You know other women?”

“No,” responded Jovi with a scared look on his face.

Yara and Jovi are getting ready for Halloween

The 90 Day Fiance couple are known for going all out during Halloween, and they’re already gearing up for this year’s big event.

Their Jasmine and Gino parody was all in good fun.

She first teased the costumes on Instagram by mocking Jasmine and Gino’s TMI confession about their golden shower, which was revealed in the last season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

“❤️Please watch until end❤️,” wrote Yara in the caption of her post. “Halloween is almost here so as usual we bring your favorite parody. There are so many epic moments from this couple to choose from, so we tried to find the best.”

“Love this couple❤️Can you guys guess who we are? 🤣,” she added.

This is not the first time Yara and Jovi have done a parody of their castmates., Last year, it was Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist who were the stars of their Halloween skit.

However, Natalie was a good sport and even left a positive comment on the post.

Let’s hope Jasmine and Gino find humor in this new parody as well.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.