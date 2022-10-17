90 Day Fiance’s Ximena Cuellar stuns in black bikini

Ximena Cuellar posed in a black bikini for 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ximena Cuellar shared several snaps of herself in a flattering black bikini.

The 25-year-old mother of two posed poolside for two cute filtered pics that showed off her many tattoos and personal style.

In the first Instagram Stories post, Ximena reshared a TikTok where she stood to the side to give viewers a glimpse at her curves and entire arm sleeve.

Ximena wore an off-the-shoulder black bathing suit that tied in the middle, paired with high-waisted black swim bottoms that laced up at the sides.

In another snap, Ximena posed with her finger on her cheek for a selfie as her accessories could be seen close up. She rocked a charm choker necklace, another necklace with a longer pendant, and a polished manicure.

On top of her head, Ximena wore a headband around her hair that was up, which featured a small bow.

Pic credit: @ximena_90day/Instagram

Ximena Cuellar has shared several OOTD pictures with 90 Day Fiance fans

Ximena, who recently dyed part of her hair red, has been more active on social media lately and has been showing off her confidence to 90 Day Fiance fans.

She recently posed in front of a nature-scape and while wearing high-waisted white jeans that laced up on the sides and showed a smile.

A day earlier, she spent the day out with her two boys while wearing a plunging black dress with her hair straightened.

Ximena Cuellar’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days relationship

Ximena was on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days with Mike Berk. Mike flew to Ximena’s native Colombia to meet her for the first time and ended up proposing, which Xinena accepted.

90 Day viewers found out most of the way through the season that Ximena and Mike actually met on a camgirl website where Mike had solicited her. He told her that if she agreed to be in a relationship with him that he would support her and her family financially.

By the time of the Season 5 Tell All, Ximena said that she was not in love with Mike but that he still financially supported her. Mike said he had plans to go back to Colombia to try and work things out.

Ximena has since showed off different men on her social media and Mike recently eluded to the fact that he had a woman in his life but did not reveal her identity.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.