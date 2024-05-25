90 Day Fiance’s Tiffany Franco reveals upcoming plastic surgery procedure following 90-lb. weight loss

Tiffany Franco is looking and feeling better than ever since dropping nearly 100 pounds, but there’s one more elective procedure she hopes to get done.

Since undergoing a vertical sleeve gastrectomy (VSG) in June 2021 to kickstart her weight loss journey, Tiffany has dropped an astounding 90 pounds.

The 90 Day Fiance star wowed her fans recently with before-and-after photos depicting her impressive weight loss in an Instagram Reel she captioned, “Oh hi 👋🏻 #wls #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #vsgcommunity #vsg #beforeandafter.”

Tiffany uploaded two throwback pics, showing off her physique pre-surgery, followed by current footage of herself posing in front of a full-length mirror.

In the “after” video, Tiffany showed off her shrinking waistline in a form-fitting black dress, posing with one hand on her hips and flashing her smile for her fans.

Tiffany’s comments section was a mixed bag of criticism from her haters and support from her admirers.

Tiffany Franco says a tummy tuck is in her future

Some of her followers were interested in how she lost weight and whether her weight-loss journey is a continued effort.

One such fan asked Tiffany, “Did you also had a tummy tuck ?”

As it turns out, Tiffany hasn’t gone under the knife since her VSG, but she has plans to do so in the future.

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

As she explained, “No [I haven’t had a tummy tuck] but it’s in planning… @drjosephmichaels is the BEST.”

In another comment, Tiffany explained the ups and downs she’s faced since having a VSG.

Tiffany has lost 90 pounds since her surgery in 2021

So far, she’s lost 90 pounds, but it wasn’t linear. As she told a fan, she “stalled” on losing weight for about a year, and sometimes woke up “heavier” due to water retention.

But this year alone, Tiffany has shed 14 pounds.

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Instead of worrying about the inevitable setbacks she could face, Tiffany is focused on moving ahead with her efforts.

As Tiffany explained, weight tends to fluctuate after VSG surgery, so she gave her fans some advice before thinking about taking the leap for themselves.

Tiffany advised her followers to “stay focused on making sure [you’re] eating small meals as often as you need to focus on protein, vitamins, and water and of course [talk] to your surgeon or doctor.”

“Take it one step at a time,” Tiffany added.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.