90 Day Fiance’s Tiffany Franco is gorgeous in Valentine’s Day try-on haul after epic weight loss

Tiffany Franco is already planning her Valentine’s Day outfit, and she looked gorgeous during a try-on haul.

With a new boyfriend in her life, Tiffany has plans for the most romantic day of the year, and she tried on some great options in a video posted on Instagram.

One outfit that caught our eye was an edgy all-black ensemble with black leggings, a black cropped bandeau top, and an oversized jeans jacket. She also tried the same outfit, minus the jacket, paired with a leopard print cardigan.

Another great option was a pink crop top paired with an oversized pink cardigan with red hearts– perfect for Valentine’s Day.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star has blossomed in the past few months, and that’s likely due to some major changes in her life, all for the better.

For one, Tiffany has lost 70 pounds after weight loss surgery and she has also transformed her style and finally ditched the off-shoulder outfits.

She also ended her tumultuous relationship with her estranged husband Ronald Smith once and for all, and now the mom of two seems happier than ever.

Tiffany Franco promotes Love Obsessed

All the items worn in Tiffany’s try-on haul were courtesy of her partnership with the clothing brand Love Obsessed, so the video was a promotion for the company.

In the first few seconds of the clip, the TLC star wore a tie-dye t-shirt with the brand name displayed on the front. She showed her followers how to easily style the casual shirt by pairing it with black leggings and a black beanie.

Love Obsessed has a range of options on its website ranging from rompers, jumpsuits, and dresses, to jackets, shoes, accessories, and jewelry.

“Are you guys ready for Valentine’s Day?! ❤️ shop @loveobsessed and use my code: TIFFANY for 15% off your first order,” Tiffany captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco talks about Ronald Smith in Q&A

Tiffany recently opened up to her Instagram followers in a Q&A, and not surprisingly, she got some questions about Ronald Smith.

Since going public with her relationship with Daniel MacFarland, her estranged husband has also made it clear that his romance with girlfriend Lauren Fraser is back on. He’s posted several photos of them together in recent days.

Ronald went Instagram official with Lauren during one of his breakups with Tiffany, but when the couple attempted to reconcile last year, he deleted all traces of Lauren from his social media.

However, now that Tiffany has ended their relationship and moved on to a new guy, things with Ronald and Lauren are back on.

During the Instagram Q&A, Tiffany was asked whether her estranged husband’s recent posts were real or just his way of overcompensation, but she kept her answer classy.

“Oh, this is not my business or my problem,” she replied, adding, “I want nothing more than to see him Happy one day…”

She was also asked to share her opinion on Ronald’s new girl, and Tiffany called her “smart” and noted that she has “a lot of self worth.”

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus on TLC.