90 Day Fiance’s Thais rocks sexy orange crop top and tight skirt for birthday celebration

Thais was a vision in orange and white for her birthday celebrations. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance newbie Thais Ramone showed off her shapely figure in an orange crop top and form-fitting skirt to kick off her birthday celebrations.

Thais and her American fiance Patrick are among six new couples on Season 9. Thais, a native of Brazil, met US-born Patrick on a dating app.

To kick off her 26th birthday on June 2, Thais shared some snaps from her celebrations, which included the company of another couple from her and Patrick’s season of 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance newbie Thais rocks orange crop top, skintight skirt for birthday celebration

First, the Brazilian model took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a bathroom mirror selfie before heading out for the night. Thais opted for an orange, ruffle-sleeved crop-top paired with a form-fitting, white, ankle-length skirt and a pair of summery sandals.

The South American-born beauty wore her dark hair down and parted in the middle, with curls framing her face on either side as she placed one hand on her hip, holding her phone with the other.

Pic credit: @thais90day/Instagram

Next, taking to her Instagram Feed, Thais shared two pics from her and Patrick’s evening out with fellow 90 Day Fiance Season 9 couple Miona and Jibri Bell. The post was originally shared to Miona’s account, with the caption reading, “Love you guys! ❤️ Gemini twins❤️.”

In the first pic, Thais and Miona posed together, showing off their looks for the evening. Thais’ complete outfit was on full display in the pic as she and Miona put their arms around each other for the adorable snap.

For her outfit, the always fashionable Miona went with a monokini-style, off-white dress with a halter neck. Miona chose oversized gold hoops and a watch along with white slides to accessorize her ensemble and wore her long, curly hair half up.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Thais and Patrick join 90 Day Fiance couple Jibri and Miona Bell

A second slide captured both couples posing for the camera as Patrick and Jibri stood on either side of their ladies. Patrick wore dark jeans and athletic shoes with a short-sleeved, patterned button-down shirt. Jibri showed off his keen sense of style in a pink-and-white tie-dyed turtleneck, light-washed jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Judging from footage in Miona’s Instagram Stories, it looks as though the foursome enjoyed a night in Las Vegas.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona shared a screenshot of the Instagram post photo of herself and Jibri posing with Patrick and Thais and wrote, “90 day squad 😃❤” In another slide, she shared footage of the High Roller Ferris wheel in Las Vegas, Nevada, which she captioned, “Vegas ❤.”

It looks as though Thais had a blast celebrating her 26th birthday in style alongside her fiance and some fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.