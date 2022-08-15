90 Day Fiance’s Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes confirm pregnancy following Tell All

Thais and Patrick announced they’re expecting now that the cat is out of the bag following the Tell All. Pic credit: @buffmendes/Instagram

90 Day Fiance couple Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes went public with their pregnancy news following part one of The Couples Tell All.

Thais and Patrick were one of six new couples to join Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

American-born Patrick met Thais, a model from Brazil, on a dating app while visiting his father in Thais’ native country.

They hit it off, got engaged, and Thais headed to the U.S. on a K-1 visa, but things didn’t go as smoothly as she had hoped.

Living with Patrick’s brother John proved challenging, Thais and Patrick bickered often, and Thais questioned whether marrying Patrick and starting a life together in the U.S. was what she truly wanted.

Initially, Thais lied to her father about why she was in America with Patrick. When she revealed that she wanted to marry her American fiance, her father was unwilling to give them his blessing.

Regardless, Thais ultimately chose a life in America with Patrick over returning to Brazil to be with her family, and they tied the knot. Not long after their nuptials, they would begin a family together, as 90 Day Fiance viewers discovered Sunday night during part one of The Couples Tell All.

Thais Ramone’s pregnancy revealed during 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All

Host Shaun Robinson revealed that two couples on stage were expecting – a first for the franchise – and in addition to Patrick and Thais, announced that Kara Bass and her husband Guillermo Rojer are also expecting their first child together.

Following the news on The Couples Tell All, Thais and Patrick took to Instagram, where they shared the happy news with their followers in identical posts.

Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes share identical baby news posts

“We are very happy to share with you that we are expecting our first baby 🥹 👩🏽‍🤝‍👨🏼 + 🐶 = 4 🤍,” the caption read on the post aimed at their combined 142,100 Instagram followers.

The post came with a photo of Thais and Patrick seated on their bed, along with their Pomeranian named Teddy, with Thais holding up an ultrasound photo and Patrick holding a positive pregnancy test. At the same time, a tiny pair of baby booties was perched on Thais’ leg. The cute couple matched their outfits, each wearing white button-down shirts paired with jeans.

The second slide showed Thais and Patrick embracing as the mom-to-be held the ultrasound photo in one hand, and in the third slide, Thais held the positive pregnancy test close to the camera as Patrick placed his hands on her hips and she smiled while she faced the daddy-to-be.

Each taking to their Instagram Stories, the couple shared more pics and talked about their exciting news. For his part, Patrick shared a screenshot of their Instagram post and captioned it, “[Thais] you are going to be the best mom! I am so excited to be a Dad. Baby Mendes coming in November!!”

Pic credit: @buffmendes and @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais shared a sweet photo of Patrick kissing her baby bump that she captioned, “Today is father’s day in Brazil. Happy Father’s Day my love ❤.”

Despite a tumultuous start to their relationship, Thais and Patrick look like they’ve worked through their issues as they await the arrival of their baby later this year.

Part two of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All airs on Sunday, August 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.