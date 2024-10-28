90 Day Fiance’s Thais and Patrick confuse fans with gender reveal

Thais Ramone and her husband, Patrick Mendes, thoroughly confused their fans with their latest social media activity and sparked pregnancy rumors while they were at it.

The 90 Day Fiance couple shared matching posts online, which had their followers questioning whether they were expecting another baby.

Thais and Patrick uploaded a carousel of photos from a recent gender reveal on Instagram.

In the first photo, the family of three – including Thais, Patrick, and their daughter, Aleesi – posed in front of a balloon display, dressed in matching neutral outfits.

The second slide showed Aleesi playing with a blue balloon display.

In the third slide, Patrick fed Aleesi some cake. In the fourth, Aleesi posed for a solo pic. The last slide featured little Aleesi showing off her dress as she stood in front of more blue balloons.

Thais and Patrick pose for photos at a gender reveal

The accompanying caption for the post read, “Gender reveal 💙🤍 So happy for our friends! #love #friends #boy.”

Although Thais and Patrick’s caption clearly stated they were happy for their friends, there was still quite a bit of confusion.

Because Thais, Patrick, and Aleesi were the only ones pictured, many wondered whether it was a gender reveal of their own.

90 Day Fiance fans wonder if Thais and Patrick are expecting again

Given the nature of the post, Thais and Patrick’s Instagram followers rushed to the comments section to ask whether the gender reveal was their own.

“Confusing post,” wrote one Instagram user. “Most people don’t post something like this at someone else’s gender reveal. Haha.”

Another asked Thais, “Is this your friends gender reveal??? Or are you pregnant???”

“Thais are you pregnant?” wondered yet another commenter.

Thais clarifies the gender reveal wasn’t for her and Patrick

In response to another comment, Thais cleared the air.

The comment asked Thais to clarify whether she was the expectant mom or if it was a friend who was pregnant.

As Thais explained, “It’s my girlfriend. If I was expecting, I would not show up pregnant for you guys with a gender reveal hahah I would announce before for sure!”

Are Thais and Patrick ready for baby #2?

Speaking of Thais “showing up” pregnant, we learned from the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All that she and Patrick aren’t on the same page about expanding their family.

Patrick clarified that he would like at least one more child, while Thais voiced that one child is enough for now, and she doesn’t know if she wants any more children.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Thais told her Instagram followers during a 2023 Q&A that having more kids wasn’t something she and Patrick had discussed.

But Thais seemingly changed her tune about having more kids this year.

In an Instagram Q&A conducted in August 2024, Thais told her followers that she never said she didn’t want any more kids.

“What I said [was I was] not ready, for so many reasons, it [involves] so many things,” she confessed.

She added, “My mind [changes] all the time about the timing. It can happen tomorrow, or years.. let’s see.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.