Tania left her fans wondering whether she and Syngin are still married while posing in a bikini. Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Posing in a skimpy bikini before a stunning Aruban sunset, 90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro teased her fans about her divorce from Syngin Colchester.

90 Day Fiance Season 7 and 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 star Tania shared a cheeky thong bikini pic while leaving her fans wondering about her relationship status.

Arching her back aboard a boat at sunset, Tania posed for a sultry snap that she shared to her Instagram, geotagged in Aruba.

Tania’s long, wavy brown hair cascaded down her back as she placed her hands on the rail behind her. She extended one leg forward as she tilted her head back and smiled toward the sky.

Despite the stunning Aruban backdrop that featured a golden skyline and rippling waves, Tania’s physique stole the show in the IG share.

In the caption of Tania’s photo, she celebrated the latest chapter in her life as a newly-single woman.

Tania Maduro in skimpy bikini keeps 90 Day Fiance fans wondering about her divorce status

Along with a multitude of 90 Day Fiance and relationship-related hashtags, Tania captioned her post, “Cheers to endings and beginnings.. BUT…. you saw us sign papers… are we actually divorced yet? Subscribe to my video channel, link in bio, to find out what’s going on!! Videos dropping soon!!”

90 Day: The Single Life viewers watched during Part 3 of the Tell All as Tania and Syngin signed divorce papers on stage before host Shaun Robinson and the rest of the cast.

Although it appeared that Tania was struggling to move on from her marriage to Syngin, she initiated the signing, bringing a notary and the paperwork with her to the taping.

Syngin agreed to sign the papers, and the two shared one last tearful goodbye and a hug as they wished each other well; this, after sharing one of their signature arguments on stage about their differing goals in life.

Tania reveals she spent time with Syngin after 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All

Surprisingly, Tania revealed during a recent YouTube video that she and Syngin spent time with each other following the Tell All. Tania told her subscribers that she and Syngin even shared a hotel room and had brunch and dinner together.

“Syngin actually stayed in the hotel room with my mom and I,” Tania shared in the video. “Which was, like, fine and normal. Like, we stayed in the bed together, but I put a pillow between us.”

Tania and Syngin struggling to move on following their separation, hesitating to legally file for divorce, and their spending time together following the Tell All, leaves 90 Day Fiance viewers wondering whether they two have finally gone their separate ways or if they’re still waiting to officially pull the plug on their marriage.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.