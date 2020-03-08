90 Day Fiance’s Stephanie Matto unapologetic about selling nude photos: Before the 90 Days star ‘proud’ of how she pays her bills

Stephanie Matto is getting a lot of attention after her debut on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Not only is she one half of the first same-sex couple to appear on the show, but she’s also a popular YouTuber with a cause.

Matto has been working hard to bring awareness to her condition, Aplastic anemia, which can be life-threatening.

To support herself and to help fund her upcoming documentary Empty Blood, Stephanie poses nude and semi-nude for her fans.

Stephanie Matto poses nude

It’s no secret that Stephanie does this kind of work, and she isn’t ashamed about it.

The newest 90 Day Fiance star recently said that she’s “proud” of what she does because it allows her to pay all of her bills including rent and her health insurance.

Stephanie spoke out on Instagram Live just days ago about her nude photos and made it very clear that she’s not shy about showing off her body.

She doesn’t care if people think she’s a “whore” or “gross” for putting her (gorgeous) body on display.

Instead, she said on social media that putting her assets on Patreon has helped her a lot. Especially because YouTube ad payments aren’t what they used to be.

And with her growing number of fans, Stephanie Matto made it clear that we can expect to see much more of her in the future because she’s not stopping now that she’s on reality TV.

Did Stephanie really need to come out to parents?

Recently, it’s been teased that one of Stephanie’s biggest worries regarding her trip to Australia is that she hasn’t come out to her family yet, and she’s worried about what her mom will think.

Considering what Stephanie Matto does for a living and how unapologetic she is about it, 90 Day Fiance fans might be wondering why she’s worried about coming out.

Is it possible that Stephanie worrying about what her mom may think is just added drama for the show?

After all, Stephanie did make this YouTube video below more than three years ago and before she even met Erika. Does her family not check out her YouTube channel?

Most of Stephanie’s YouTube videos are a bit on the risque side with stories about ex-boyfriends, losing her virginity, crazy sex dreams, and other hot topics that are sure to drum up a few clicks.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.