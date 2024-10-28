90 Day Fiance’s Statler Riley shares surprising update about ex Dempsey Wilkinson

Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson’s relationship has been on thin ice during 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 7, so it’s no surprise they split up after filming wrapped.

It’s often easy to tell which couples will and won’t survive. Sadly, there were countless red flags since Statler and Dempsey first shared their love story with 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Despite their relationship being over, there was always the possibility they would be forced to meet one last time at the Tell All to explain what had happened.

Unfortunately, Statler has been vocal about her issues with Sharp Entertainment and TLC in recent months, which led to her being uninvited from the reunion.

The news is not too surprising when you consider that talent is supposed to keep certain aspects of their lives hidden from social media so that viewers don’t know everything when they sit down to watch the show.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Throughout their time together on the show, many viewers took Dempsey’s side during their arguments.

As Season 7 progressed, Dempsey’s behaviors changed considerably, so fans have been divided about their thoughts on the two polarizing reality TV personalities.

Statler seems done with Dempsey

On Sunday evening, Statler took to Instagram Stories to share an update on her and Dempsey’s relationship status, and a request to get her belongings back from her ex-girlfriend.

Statler offers some insight into Dempsey’s current situation. Pic credit: @_statler/Instagram

“Rumor has it Dempsey is on to a new American girl,” the Texas native said.

“She always wanted to continue on 90 Day- looks like she might get her wish,” she continued.

While the salary for appearing on 90 Day Fiance isn’t huge, it should be a decent chunk of change.

We’ve witnessed many cast members cling to the 90 Day Fiance paycheck over the years, and our best guess is that the talent likes consistent work if it has a good storyline.

Statler also had a Dempsey’s reported girlfriend, “Ask Demps to return my childhood teddies, the thousands of dollars she owes me from the van, & all of my belongings. Best of luck!”

Statler went on to confirm that she’s “still single” and is “working” on herself and “healing from all of this madness.”

Statler and Dempsey’s relationship had a lot of issues

At the beginning of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 7, Statler moved to the UK, and she and Dempsey moved into a converted van.

This would be a dream come true for many couples, but they both struggled to adjust and have argued on almost every episode they’ve been on this season.

To observers, it looks like they hadn’t thought their decision to have a life on the road through, and that’s probably the biggest mistake they could have made.

They didn’t ensure they had a stable internet connection, making it impossible for Statler to report to her remote job.

We still have a handful of episodes left this season, and the drama is expected to intensify.

Dempsey has been mostly silent on social media about her relationship status, but we’re sure Statler will offer more updates as the season winds down.

Would you like to see Dempsey on another season of 90 Day Fiance?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC. You can stream Seasons 1-7 on Discovery+ and Max.