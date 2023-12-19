90 Day Fiance’s Shekinah Garner explains why she keeps getting plastic surgery

Shekinah Garner is certainly no stranger to undergoing cosmetic surgeries and procedures.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newcomer was compared to a fellow surgery-loving duo, Darcey and Stacey Silva, when she made her TLC debut earlier this year.

With her uniquely crafted head-to-toe appearance, many 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers suspected that Shekinah had undergone a few nips and tucks, and they were correct.

Since the speculation began, Shekinah has opened up about the work she’s had done, which is a laundry list of surgeries and in-office procedures.

The licensed aesthetician has had two facelifts, two neck lifts, a brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, lip filler injections, regular Botox injections, three nose jobs, and two breast augmentation… all by age 41.

Shekinah’s third nose job was her most recent surgery, which she had done in Turkey, where she lives with her boyfriend, Sarper.

Shekinah Garner shows off her new nose while promoting female empowerment

Now that the bandages are off and she’s beginning to heal from her latest rhinoplasty, Shekinah is showing off the results to her fans and followers every chance she gets.

In a recent Instagram Reel, Shekinah recorded herself sporting her new nose and hairstyle (compliments of a wig) while a voiceover played in the background, talking about being a “tough, vulnerable, and sexy” mom.

Shekinah opted not to include any words in the caption of her video, using only a leopard emoji to match the leopard-print bodysuit she wore in the Reel.

She did, however, include quite a few hashtags in the comments section, such as #womenempowerment, #womensupportingwomen, and #womenentrepreneurs.

While Shekinah’s fans showed her some love in the comments section, plenty of her haters surfaced to throw some major shade her way.

Some claimed that she looked better pre-surgery and begged her to stop going under the knife.

Shekinah ignored many of the negative comments, but one question from a concerned fan who felt her surgeries were unnecessary caught her attention, and she replied.

Shekinah reveals to a 90 Day Fiance viewer why she won’t stop getting plastic surgeries

“Why did you have more work done?” they asked. “You looked just fine.”

Shekinah responded, “looking ‘fine’ isn’t good enough for me, sorry to each their own.”

“I’m not asking you why you haven’t had more work done,” Shekinah added.



Shekinah explained to a follower why she continues to go under the knife. Pic credit: @shekinah.garner/Instagram

Shekinah has noted that altering her appearance, whether with makeup, surgery, or other cosmetic enhancements, is how she expresses herself.

And she isn’t going to slow down just because her naysayers think she should. As Monsters and Critics reported, Shekinah is already looking to book her next plastic surgery appointment.

Sarper posted a video of himself and Shekinah lounging in bed, scrolling on their phones, and in the caption, he noted, “Omg she is still researching for next plastic surgery.”

Now, we’ll sit back and wait to see what alteration Shekinah chooses to have done next.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All finale airs on Monday, December 18, at 8/7c on TLC.