90 Day Fiance’s Sarper begs for help to find his estranged son: ‘My biggest dream is to see my son’

Sarper Guven threw 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers a curveball with his latest admission: he has a son.

The Turkish native made the revelation during a dinner date with Shekinah and his family members.

When Sarper was just 18 years old, he fathered a son during a dalliance with a much older Russian woman.

In the summer of 1998, while on vacation, Sarper had a week-long affair with the woman. The woman intended to get pregnant with Sarper’s child, but he claimed he didn’t know that.

A few months after their affair, the woman emailed Sarper and told him she was pregnant but didn’t expect him to be involved in any way.

Sarper got cold feet and was scared, so he deleted the email and essentially forgot about it for many years.

Sarper Guven shocked 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers with news that he’s a father

After several years, Sarper decided he wanted to be a part of his son’s life and tried to track down the Russian woman, but to no avail.

These days, Sarper’s son is about 24 or 25 years old, and he’s still hoping to find his offspring, so he’s enlisting the help of his 27,000 Instagram followers.

In a video recording, the reformed bad boy recounted the story of getting the Russian woman pregnant and pleaded with his followers to help him get a hold of his estranged son.

Sarper explained that the woman, named Alina, is currently 60 or 61 years old and is from Moscow.

According to Sarper, he’s running out of options because he says he can’t perform an online DNA test, as it’s “completely forbidden and illegal” in his native Turkey.

So, his only remaining option is social media, and he wants anyone with any information to help him locate his son.

Sarper is enlisting the help of social media followers to help him locate his long-lost son

Admittedly, Sarper doesn’t like asking for help, but he considers this a “desperate” situation. He even went as far as tracking down the hotel where he and Alina stayed back in 1998, but it’s since been renovated and changed its name.

Sarper also admitted that trying to track down his son was a major motivating factor in signing up to appear on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way… aside from his and Shekinah’s “big and unusual love,” of course.

Part of Sarper’s lengthy caption on his Instagram post encouraged his followers to share his story.

“I want you REPOST this message or SHARE with or TAG in comments anybody who you know is Russian, or related with Russia,” he wrote.

“Maybe we can somehow reach him, his mother or anyone who knows this story from her side.”

Sarper is trying to convince Shekinah to have a child with him

The topic of Sarper’s son coincided with him pressuring Shekinah to have a child with him.

Shekinah is already a mom to a teenager and is in her 40s, so she wasn’t on board with having another baby. But Sarper was adamant about carrying on his family’s legacy, especially since he’s an only child.

Perhaps Shekinah will have a change of heart and be open to Sarper’s desire to father another child, or maybe he’ll find his estranged son, and that will be enough to fulfill his dream of being a father.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.