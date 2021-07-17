90 Day Fiance’s Rebecca is dragged for heavily edited OnlyFans content

Rebecca Parrott is getting heat for her leaked OnlyFans photo. Puc credit: @TLC_90day_rebecca/Instagram

Rebecca Parrott of 90 Day Fiance fame is once again being mocked for her heavily edited photos. But this time, she has upped the ante and is selling them on OnlyFans.

The queen of filters

To say that TLC viewers are less than impressed would be an understatement. @Lakeju69 shared a meme of one of Rebecca’s leaked photos, and boy did fans react strongly.

The fan page wrote, “When you’re trying to sell your 20-year-old filtered pics…” The meme was a home run amongst 90 Day Fiance lovers.

90 Day Fiance followers were having a hard time telling apart her face from the rest of her body since there was such a drastic difference thanks to the editing.

Rebecca’s skin didn’t match

The picture shows Rebecca wearing a green tank top with most of her cleavage on show. The mother’s tattoos are clearly visible, and her chest is almost falling out of the shirt. Followers noted that her skin around her neck and arm looked saggy, with her face being airbrushed to within an inch of its life.

Rebecca charges a nominal fee

If you go to Rebecca’s OnlyFans, her bio reads, “Reality tv cast member. Former Private Investigator. Chef. Motorcycle mechanic. Filter Queen.” She is only charging $5 a month to join.

After seeing the picture, one fan wrote, “She better go back to selling chicken.”

Pic credit: @lakeju69/Instagram

Another follower joked, “So she finally learned how to blend her eyeshadow.” But one troll called her “scum” and said she should get a job.

Pic credit: @lakeju69/Instagram

Zied is cool with OnlyFans

At the beginning of the week, Rebecca revealed to fans that she was going to take up a side hustle with the content-sharing website. She shared the news via a video on her Instagram along with a warning that her photos were going to be filtered and that would not change.

The 90 Day Fiance star wanted to make it clear that she wouldn’t be posting nudes, but members will be getting some sexy content. Rebecca even confirmed that her husband, Zied Hakimi, was more than happy with her new job role.

Currently, the two are still in Georgia, and Zied just got a brand new convertible! It looks like Zied is adjusting well to life in the United States.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.