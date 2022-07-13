90 Day Fiance’s Paola Mayfield strikes a pose in neon lingerie, says ‘life is good’

Paola got in touch with her sultry side for a beachfront photoshoot in neon yellow lingerie. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola Mayfield told her 90 Day Fiance audience that “life is good” as she showed off her enviable curves in a neon yellow lingerie set for a beachfront photoshoot.

Paola, also known by her professional wrestling moniker, Paola Blaze the Dark Angel, has caught her fans’ attention with her impressive physique.

The Colombian-born beauty works hard in the gym, and it shows. For her latest share on social media, the brunette bombshell left little to the imagination.

Paola Mayfield says ‘Life is good’ in neon yellow lingerie for beachfront photoshoot

Taking to her Instagram, Paola shared a sultry beachfront snap from a recent photoshoot which she simply captioned, “Life is good😌”

For her pic, Paola donned a sexy, neon yellow, two-piece lingerie set. Paola’s décolleté nearly popped out of her lace top, which showed off plenty of underboob. Pao’s matching yellow thong bottoms tied in the back near her tailbone, offering a cheeky view for her 1.1 million admirers.

Paola raised one knee and did her best Barbie toe pose with her other foot as she turned her waist to the side, showing off her trim waistline and toned gams.

The Savage X Fenty ambassador let her long, wavy tresses flow to her waist as she placed each hand on the railing behind her, giving her best seductive glance to the camera, posed on a lifeguard’s station overlooking the beach.

90 Day Fiance fans gush over Paola’s beach-ready body

Paola’s dedicated fanbase took to the comments to shower her with compliments.

One of Pao’s fellow Spanish-speaking followers told her she looked “marvelous” and “beautiful” in their comment. Another fan acknowledged Paola’s hard work she puts in at the gym: “Paola You look AMAZING!!! Your hard work is paying off. Good job. 🔥😍🔥😍🔥😍”

Not all of Paola’s fans commented on her physical appearance. One fan noted, “I love me some you, Paola! You seem like such a strong willed, AMAZING woman. 💜💜💜💕”

“I could wake up every day to this…just would be late for work daily 😜🔥🔥,” teased another one of Paola’s fans.

When Paola isn’t posing for beachfront photoshoots, the reality TV alum can usually be found working out and eating healthy. The vegan personal trainer, nutrition coach, and Zumba instructor offers her clients workout programs, meal plans, online coaching, and even workout equipment.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.