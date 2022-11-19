90 Day Fiance’s Paola Mayfield shows off her dance skills alongside son Axel

Paola and her son Axel had fun together in a mother-son video. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola Mayfield of 90 Day Fiance fame showed off her dance skills alongside her 3-year-old son, Axel.

The 90 Day Fiance OG highlighted her moves in a recent video set to a sped-up version of Lady Gaga’s classic hit, Just Dance.

Taking to Instagram, Paola danced to the tune, joined by Axel, who imitated his mama’s dance moves behind her as he enjoyed a popsicle.

Filmed from a foyer of a home, Paola worked it, showing off her impressive kicks, squats, and spins.

Paola sported a beige-colored crop top and joggers set paired with white tennis shoes for the quick routine. She accessorized with two choker-length necklaces and went heavy on the eye makeup with winged liner and false lashes, making her brown eyes pop.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Paola channeled Marilyn Monroe as she sported her new platinum blonde bob and smiled throughout the video, clearly having fun with it.

Paola Mayfield showcases dance moves alongside 3-year-old son Axel

At the end of the video, Axel stole the show as he ran towards the camera, still imitating his mom’s dance moves while barefoot.

The post received more than 21,000 Likes, and hundreds of her 1.1 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to gush over her (and Axel’s) dance skills.

Some other cast members from the 90 Day Fiance world took to the comments to praise Paola and little Axel.

Season 5 star David Toborowsky wrote, “Awww,” while 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 1 alum Cortney Reardanz joked, “You have good coordination 👏😂 I would have fell or kicked the baby lol.”

Another one of Paola’s followers noted that Axel resembles his father, Paola’s husband, Russ Mayfield, while another paid her compliment, which read, “It’s so cute the way you look after your boy to not hurt him with your moves, you’re such a lovely mother ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“He is my everything 😍,” Paola replied.

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola, Russ, and Axel Mayfield are living the RV life in Florida

Paola and Russ welcomed Axel on New Year’s Day in 2019, seven years after tying the knot.

Last year, the family of three moved into an RV in Florida, opting for budget-friendly living. It wasn’t easy for the Mayfields to find the right RV to suit their needs, and they lived in a hotel while searching for the perfect option.

The RV life has offered Paola, Russ, and Axel the freedom to live wherever they choose and save money on rent, mortgages, and property taxes.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.