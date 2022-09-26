90 Day Fiance’s Paola Mayfield is busty in bra and Daisy Dukes while dancing

Paola bared some skin as she danced in a bra and Daisy Dukes. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield got busty for a dance video donning a bra and fringed Daisy Dukes.

Paola isn’t slowing down when it comes to sharing sultry videos and photos with her adoring fans.

The reality TV star-turned professional wrestler and personal trainer recently recorded a TikTok for her followers and showed off the hard work she puts in at the gym.

Simply captioning her video, “I like this #newtrend #notmytrend,” the Colombian-born beauty showed off her dance skills and her impressive physique.

While Paola stood, posing from inside her and husband Russ Mayfield’s RV, she captioned the video, “my husband will never let me dress like that.”

With a fierce expression on her face, the newly blonde bombshell began by clapping her hands to the music before pounding on her chest, then flipping her head to reveal her oversized sunglasses, which fell perfectly into place on her face.

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield shimmies her hips in busty bra and Daisy Dukes

Paola mimicked Shakira as she began to shimmy her hips while she smiled for the camera. Her outfit showcased her jaw-dropping curves and snatched waistline.

The TV personality opted for a green ribbed bra paired with low-waisted Daisy Dukes, which she chose to wear unbuttoned and rolled down. Paola’s denim shorts, which featured rhinestone fringe, showcased her toned legs.

As she continued smiling and dancing, the caption over Paola’s video changed to read, “I have a husband not a owner!”

Paola’s fans show their support for the ‘independent boss’

Paola’s video received over 7,500 likes, and some of her 275.9K followers took to the comments to praise her efforts.

“I have a husband not a owner! Very well said . 😌,” wrote one of Paola’s admirers.

Echoing the sentiment, another commenter wrote, “Right???? All I see is an independent boss!!🥰.”

More compliments flooded Paola’s comments, with another fan telling her she looked “awesome” while another told her, “YES QUEEN.”

Paola is dedicated to her fitness routine, which she often shares with her millions of followers on social media.

On her @superpaofitteam Instagram account, where she touts her healthy lifestyle, Paola recently shared a video showing her fans how she keeps in tip-top shape.

“Always doing what I love and constantly challenging myself!” Paola captioned the recent post, showing her grueling derriere workout.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.