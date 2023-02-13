90 Day Fiance’s Molly Hopkins shows off tiny waist after weight loss

90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins has been on a weight loss journey, and it looks like she’s having a lot of success.

The 47-year-old mom of two has always been body positive and open with fans about her weight loss results.

To tout how far she’s come, Molly shared a before and after side-by-side image post with her 532,000 followers on Instagram.

90 Day Fiance viewers have known Molly to have a full figure, and in the photo on the left, Molly appeared as 90 Day Fiance fans have seen her over the years while wearing a body-hugging purple fuzzy dress.

The photo on the right showed off the dramatic difference in Molly’s appearance after having slimmed down.

She was wearing a bodycon cut-out mesh dress with a black cropped bra and a high-waisted black undergarment.

Molly’s face looked trim with defined features. Her waist looked tiny, and the rest of her body looked snatched.

Molly Hopkins is suing her former best friend Cynthia Decker

While Molly might be killing it with her body goals, another part of her personal life seems to be in flux.

In early December 2022, Cynthia’s former best friend and 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk Partner, Cynthia Decker, spoke out and said she and Molly were no longer friends.

While she did not elaborate on what led to the besties ending their long friendship, she did say they would no longer be on the 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk spinoff together.

Now, Molly has launched a lawsuit against Cynthia, alleging that Cynthia started another business in direct competition with their shared company, LiviRae Lingerie. The pair have co-owned the brand since 2006.

Molly claims that Cynthia is violating their operating agreement and wants to declare that Cynthia is part of LiviRae Lingerie and can not compete against it. Furthermore, Molly says that Cynthia took client information and has said slanderous things about her online.

Molly is petitioning for a restraining order and previously filed a cease-and-desist order.

Cynthia has denied the claims and said they are “frivolous and unnecessary,” further saying that she and Molly had a verbal agreement with a witness on video of Molly saying Cynthia would not come back into the LiviRae Lingerie store for reasons that were known.

Molly and Cynthia were 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk staples

90 Day Fiance viewers got to know Molly and Cynthia’s close relationship while Molly was on the flagship show, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? 90 Day Diaries, and 90 Day: The Single Life.

The pair were chosen as cast members on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, where they had witty banter while watching and commenting on new episodes of 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs.

Molly and Cynthia were one of the longest-running pairs to be commentators on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, and their absence has been felt by fans.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.